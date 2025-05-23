These Vermont Road Trips For Scenic Views And Small-Town Stops Are Worth The Drive Year-Round

The Green Mountain State is without a doubt one of the Northeast's best gems. Whether you're chasing fall foliage or simply looking to cruise through lush landscapes, forests, and charming New England towns, Vermont's scenic byways are absolutely worth the drive. And Vermont's routes aren't just about getting from point A to point B, but rather about everything in between. From the artisanal bakeries of Woodstock to Vergennes, Vermont's oldest city near Lake Champlain, that's brimming with eclectic shops and recreation, these roads are sure to provide you with an unforgettable journey, no matter the season.

Road-trips have their very unique charm, offering such blends of local flavor, history, and natural beauty. And Vermont's 10 National Scenic Byways — all journeying through the state's core and soul — lined with roadside diners, farms, and historic downtowns and landmarks certainly deliver in this. So pack your bags, roll down the windows, and let Vermont's roads show you why exploring every single one of its miles is worth it.