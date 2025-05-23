These Vermont Road Trips For Scenic Views And Small-Town Stops Are Worth The Drive Year-Round
The Green Mountain State is without a doubt one of the Northeast's best gems. Whether you're chasing fall foliage or simply looking to cruise through lush landscapes, forests, and charming New England towns, Vermont's scenic byways are absolutely worth the drive. And Vermont's routes aren't just about getting from point A to point B, but rather about everything in between. From the artisanal bakeries of Woodstock to Vergennes, Vermont's oldest city near Lake Champlain, that's brimming with eclectic shops and recreation, these roads are sure to provide you with an unforgettable journey, no matter the season.
Road-trips have their very unique charm, offering such blends of local flavor, history, and natural beauty. And Vermont's 10 National Scenic Byways — all journeying through the state's core and soul — lined with roadside diners, farms, and historic downtowns and landmarks certainly deliver in this. So pack your bags, roll down the windows, and let Vermont's roads show you why exploring every single one of its miles is worth it.
The Connecticut River and Mad River Valley Byways
One of Vermont's beautiful byways is the Connecticut River Byway. Stretching for about 140 miles on the state's eastern edge, this route starts near Stewartstown. It then heads southward following the Connecticut River. With the Appalachian Trail crossing through it, the byway is framed by mountain views, riverside farmlands, and quaint villages that add a picturesque feel to the route.
Highlights along the way include the Billings Farm and Museum, Fort No. 4, and the town of St. Johnsbury. With a beautiful downtown, museums, and year-round outdoor recreation — like hiking, biking, and snowshoeing — St. Johnsbury is a must-stop on this trip. Rafting on the Connecticut River is also a possibility, but for some, just enjoying the gorgeous scenery along this byway might be enough.
Meanwhile, tucked within the Green Mountains, the Mad River Valley Byway offers another kind of Vermont beauty. This 36-mile road passes through the Mad River Path, linking the towns of Moretown, Waitsfield, and Warren, among others. The drive offers a classic New England feel along with outdoor activities such as skiing, fishing, swimming, and boating.
The iconic Scenic Route 100 Byway
Also known as Vermont Route 100 or "Vermont's Main Street," this is a 216-mile-long route that crosses the whole of the state from north to south. It ends right by the border with Massachusetts. This route is best enjoyed during the fall and winter seasons. In fact, a road trip on this byway is one of the best fall getaway activities in Vermont. The byway also runs close to the Green Mountain National Forest.
This route can be started at Newport, taking just a few hours to complete. However, it is advised that you take your time to explore the different towns and natural areas running through this byway. For instance, if you'd like to enjoy some fun winter skiing, then the Jay Peak Ski Resort, about half an hour from Newport, is the right place for you.
Another must-stop is Stowe, which is one of Vermont's most scenic destinations. The town is located just an hour from Newport and is surrounded by mountains (which are also great for skiing), cascading waterfalls, and great places to hike. Finally, about an hour and a half from Stowe, you'll come into Woodstock, a New England gem that is consistently named as America's most beautiful town.
Lake Champlain Byway in Northwest Vermont
Between the Green Mountains and the Adirondacks is Lake Champlain. The surrounding region offers visitors amazing outdoor activities to enjoy. From hiking to biking around the lake to charming small towns, as well as many other water sports. You will also find a variety of museums and historic towns to explore. Without a doubt, the Lake Champlain Byway — stretching for 184 miles in Northwest Vermont — makes it really easy to explore this waterfront region.
Starting near Middlebury, the byway will take you through several points of interest. The Champlain Islands — home to the Grand Isle State Park — is a great place for relaxing by the water or enjoying some nice camping. Addison County is a historical destination known for its many wildflowers. Then, there's the town of Burlington with its picturesque brick streets and buildings. You'll find the Vermont Teddy Bear Factory (open year-round) here.
Besides Burlington, you will find five more towns around the lake. For example Alburgh, boasting the longest beach in the area. Another example is the town of Winooski is home to the Heritage Winooski Mill Museum and Winooski River offering riverside trails and peaceful fishing. Apple picking is another popular activity in the region, as well as lake skating in the winter. You can also find quaint cabins along the lake's shores. Finally, the stunning Grand Isle region is also a fantastic romantic getaway for outdoor lovers.
The lush Green Mountain Byway
The Green Mountain Byway begins in the town of Waterbury, crossing through Route 100. The byway starts with a sweet attraction, the Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Factory, only to then guide you towards Stowe. While on this trip, you will cross some amazing places like Mount Mansfield — the highest peak in the state.
This byway is also great for enjoying outdoor sports like mountain and regular biking, featuring places like the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail as well as Hyde Park. Hiking to the top of Mount Mansfield is also a possibility. During the winter, the natural areas and towns throughout the byway are also perfect for enjoying some skiing and other thrilling seasonal sports.
Anyone interested in history will also get their fill while cruising through the Green Mountain Byway. The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, at the northwestern end of the byway, is home to the Cambridge Junction Head Trail, featuring the railroad history of Vermont. While in Stowe, visit the Stowe Historical Society, and Morristown will also delight history buffs at their Historical Society. Overall, the Green Mountain Byway is a road trip filled with vibrant nature and exciting outdoor adventures. But it is also a must-visit for those seeking to learn more about Vermont's deep historical heritage.
From east to west: the Crossroad of Vermont Byway
If you're looking for a road trip that takes you from east to west across Vermont, then this byway is the one for you. This short yet sweet 50-mile-long road starts at the railroad town of Rutland. It then stretches all the way to Hartford on the New Hampshire border, near the Connecticut River. You will pass through towns such as Woodstock with its historical attractions, such as the Billings Farm & Museum — a working 1890s dairy farm — and the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park. This is the only national park dedicated to conservation history, so it's definitely worth a visit.
For outdoor enthusiasts, the West Rutland Marsh at the beginning of the route, is perfect for enjoying some birdwatching. Other towns along the byway such as Killington and Mendon offer year-round activities like hiking, biking, and skiing. The Bucklin Trail in Mendon is a popular route, perfect for enjoying the stunning views of Vermont's iconic fall foliage.
The picture-perfect Ottauquechee River — just a few minutes' drive from Woodstock — is a nice spot for relaxing by the water. You can also partake in some rock-climbing and enjoy some of the state's iconic covered bridges. Finally, the byway also passes through Quechee, where Vermont's breathtaking and renowned Quechee Gorge is located. This is a definite must-see while journeying the byway, as well as a perfect destination for practicing some landscape photography and just stretching your legs after all your driving adventures.