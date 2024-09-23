One Of America's Best Small Towns Is Nicknamed 'Fall's Color Capital' For A Beautiful Reason

From New England to the Pacific Northwest, many small towns showcase colorful fall foliage. Even within Vermont, there's stiff competition, with New England gems like Woodstock. However, Stowe, Vermont, features some of the most intense colors found in North America. Located within the densely wooded Lamoille County, Stowe feels like a charming European village if you visit in the early months of a changing season. Nestled at the base of majestic Mount Mansfield, the largest peak in Vermont, Stowe has been dubbed "Fall's Color Capital." Though there's no evidence to indicate the town didn't give the name to itself, Stowe has been featured in magazines and websites as a top fall destination, and millions of autumn-loving travelers can vouch for its forests' enchanting colors. Each year, thousands of visitors flock to the quaint mountain town to absorb the incredible leaf display. Lasting only a few weeks, the autumn beauty is best viewed from late September into October.

Advertisement

Out of all the hundreds of towns that get great fall colors, what makes Stowe so beautiful? This town of just over 5,000 residents is a serene destination where the landscape and the forests are the real attraction. There are so many gorgeous hardwood forests to admire, including beech, birch, and oak. But the star of Stowe is the sugar maple — fittingly the state tree, sugar maples make up about 20% of Vermont's wooded areas and are commonly found in and around Stowe. In spring, they are known for their production of sweet maple syrup. Come fall, visitors can observe their color throughout the area. From scenic drives to captivating hiking trails, there's a plethora of ways to experience Stowe's wondrous foliage. With bursts of gold to fiery orange and red, Stowe remains one of America's best small towns for this beautiful reason.

Advertisement