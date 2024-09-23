One Of America's Best Small Towns Is Nicknamed 'Fall's Color Capital' For A Beautiful Reason
From New England to the Pacific Northwest, many small towns showcase colorful fall foliage. Even within Vermont, there's stiff competition, with New England gems like Woodstock. However, Stowe, Vermont, features some of the most intense colors found in North America. Located within the densely wooded Lamoille County, Stowe feels like a charming European village if you visit in the early months of a changing season. Nestled at the base of majestic Mount Mansfield, the largest peak in Vermont, Stowe has been dubbed "Fall's Color Capital." Though there's no evidence to indicate the town didn't give the name to itself, Stowe has been featured in magazines and websites as a top fall destination, and millions of autumn-loving travelers can vouch for its forests' enchanting colors. Each year, thousands of visitors flock to the quaint mountain town to absorb the incredible leaf display. Lasting only a few weeks, the autumn beauty is best viewed from late September into October.
Out of all the hundreds of towns that get great fall colors, what makes Stowe so beautiful? This town of just over 5,000 residents is a serene destination where the landscape and the forests are the real attraction. There are so many gorgeous hardwood forests to admire, including beech, birch, and oak. But the star of Stowe is the sugar maple — fittingly the state tree, sugar maples make up about 20% of Vermont's wooded areas and are commonly found in and around Stowe. In spring, they are known for their production of sweet maple syrup. Come fall, visitors can observe their color throughout the area. From scenic drives to captivating hiking trails, there's a plethora of ways to experience Stowe's wondrous foliage. With bursts of gold to fiery orange and red, Stowe remains one of America's best small towns for this beautiful reason.
Drive or hike for the best colors of Stowe
There are plenty of ways to see Stowe's spectrum of foliage. By car, make your way to Smuggler's Notch, a windy mountain pass that offers a world of color within Vermont's romantic Green Mountains. From Stowe, head northwest on Vermont Route 108 for about 10 miles. For breathtaking, panoramic views, reach the summit and visitor center of Mount Mansfield, which is less than a mile off of the scenic highway. The Toll Road also leads to the approximately 4,393-foot peak with magnificent views of Lake Champlain. For those who want a more scenic view, the Gondola Skyride is generally open from mid-June until mid-October, weather permitting. The experience is pricy, though — round-trips for ages 13 and up cost $40, while children 5 to 12 cost $26 and those 4 and under are free. This service is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Only credit cards are accepted.
For a beautiful mountain hike, there are several trails to explore; however, the Stowe Recreation Path is a must-hike if you can and you have the time. The 5.3-mile paved trail starts near the Stowe Community Church in Lintilhac Park and ends near the Topnotch Resort. Walk or bike along this extensive pathway while you gaze at the vibrant leafage. Along the way are places for rest and eats like Grey Fox Inn or Piecasso, which features gourmet pies and craft brews. All are welcome on the "rec path" except motorized vehicles. Dogs are also allowed, but must be on a leash. Although the trail is free, overnight parking or camping is not allowed.
Opt for a guided tour of 'Fall's Color Capital'
The intensity of the leaves may vary in Stowe depending on where you go. If you want to see it via bicycle, consider a day excursion with Stowe Mountain Bike Academy. You can choose a two- or three-hour guided ride with ability levels from beginner to advanced that leads through locations like Cady Hill Forest and Worcester Mountains. Prices average between $300 and $450 based on the level and size of the group. Bring your own bike. Serious riders might consider a six-day bicycle-included trek with the Stowe Fall Foliage Bicycle Tour. The journey starts and ends in Burlington and glides through Smuggler's Notch for prime leaf viewing. Prices start at just under $4,000 including meals and accommodations. You can also see the colors of Vermont on a road trip up the Great Northern U.S. Highway 2.
Whether you ride, hike, or kayak in fall's capital of autumn hues, you need to get to Stowe first. If you're not within driving distance, then flying into Burlington is the best way to get to Stowe. The town is then about a 45-minute drive east, or you could opt to enjoy the vivid sights with a three-and-a-half-hour train ride. Be prepared for the go-to areas to be congested as well, especially when parking in town. The weather will be crisp with average September day temps in the high 60s, while plunging into the 50s at night; October gets even colder. Some rain may be likely as well, so dress to keep warm and dry. However you experience Stowe in the fall, it'll become immediately apparent to you how the town earned its colorful nickname.