Perched On A Hill Is This Medieval UNESCO Site With Some Of Italy's Best Food, Wine, And Views

You may know Tuscany as the central Italian destination where Rick Steves ate the best meal of his life. You probably also keep the region in mind for sumptuous hotels and spas like the Monteverdi Tuscany. But in the Tuscan province of Siena — located less than two hours from Florence and one hour southeast of the city of Siena — you'll also find the Val d'Orcia. A hilly medieval UNESCO site that's equally esteemed for its food and wine cultures as it is for its views that all but assure excellent photos.

Although you might not know it, you've almost certainly seen photos of it before. Simply imagine a winding road bordered by pointy cypress trees — one of Tuscany's most iconic sights — and you're probably picturing the groves in the tiny town of San Quirico d'Orcia.

However, the memorable arbors aren't all that have made the Val d'Orcia a UNESCO World Heritage site since 2004. First, there's its history, which stretches back to even before the Etruscan period. Per UNESCO, its inimitable landscape of farmland was in evidence by the 13th or 14th century, when it was first captured by the artists of the Sienese school. As such, a trip to the Val d'Orcia is a step back into Italy's history — with views that remain practically unchanged.