The Gorgeous Renaissance Village In Tuscany Famed For Cheese, Flowers, And Unique Landscapes

In the 15th century, a humble Tuscan town perched above the Val d'Orcia was transformed into the ideal Renaissance city under the direction of Pope Pius II, who grew up there, and then renamed Pienza. The innovative architecture and layout of the city, now classified as some of the earliest representations of Renaissance design, earned Pienza a UNESCO World Heritage Site designation in 1996. The town, with its grand palazzos, cathedrals, and winding streets, plus breathtaking views of the Tuscan countryside, is a worthy stop on an Italian road trip. In fact, according to Rick Steves, a road trip is the best way to explore this region of Tuscany.

Advertisement

Besides its notable architecture, Pienza is also famed for its culinary and horticultural delights. The area is revered for its Pecorino di Pienza, an aged sheep's cheese local to the region. The city celebrates this bounty with a cheese fair annually in September and flower festival every May. The views from Pienza are as special as the town itself: The surrounding Val d'Orcia also became classified by UNESCO in 2004 for its distinctive and inspiring landscape. And the first Renaissance-style tiered "hanging gardens" were designed in Pienza at the Palazzo Piccolomini.