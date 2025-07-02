A Historic Spanish City Became A Modern Utopia After Banishing All Cars From Its Walkable Downtown

Pedestrian-only cities and towns exist around the world. Notable examples include Venice, Italy — the largest car-free historic center in Europe — ski villages like Zermatt, Switzerland, and islands like Fire Island, New York, and the Isle of Sark in the U.K.'s Channel Islands. Lesser-known but equally impressive is the historic Spanish city of Pontevedra, located in Galicia, a region in the northwest full of hidden gems, like this little town on Spain's rugged coast with panoramic views and unforgettable sunsets.

Apart from service vehicles, deliveries, and other specified autos, cars are allowed only on Pontevedra's outer rings. The policy is not specifically unfriendly to motorists: In fact, you can leave your car for free, and without time limits, in designated areas. But drivers are encouraged to park and walk into the historic center to enjoy its medieval squares, cobblestoned streets, and open-air cafés, all blissfully free of traffic. It's no wonder the small city, with a population of 80,000, has seen an influx of new residents — an estimated 12,000 people — since transforming into a pedestrian-friendly community.