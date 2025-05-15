This Magical Region Of The Spanish Coast Is Known For Its Abundance Of Waterfalls Nestled In Fairy Forests

Sometimes travel destinations become so well-known that their allure works against them. In the case of Spain, the country has been a heavy hitter for so long that its travel reputation often gets compressed under the banner of just a handful of cities. Going to Spain by default often means going to Madrid, Sevilla, Barcelona, and perhaps Valencia before hopping on a plane back home.

While there are certainly worse itineraries you could think of, the country has so much to offer beyond its marquee headliners. Of those, Galicia — a region in the northwest corner of Spain wrapped in a verdant cloak of forests, meadows, and hills — stands among the most unique. The antithesis to the country's drier central plateau region, you'll find dramatic waterfalls fed by frequent rainy weather and serpentine streams, and have the chance to traipse through ancient, moss-carpeted trails ringed by all kinds of enchanting flora.

Hunting those waterfalls makes for a spectacular and singular travel plan. Feel like checking out the only river in Europe that ends in a waterfall plunging into the sea? Galicia has got you covered. How about a series of emerald pools formed by cascading falls in a Biosphere Reserve that spans the border with Portugal? And don't get us started on the region's Neolithic-era forest that has remained largely unchanged for thousands of years. You've got every reason you need to skip Spain's most popular coastal escapes for something truly different, so get your hiking boots ready.