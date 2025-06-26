A Recent Ban Spreading Across Several National Parks Is Sparking Big Controversy Among Visitors

Even with the lawsuit, additional parks like the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in California have been moving ahead with the transition to cashless entrance fees. The main reasons given include efficiency concerns, ostensibly leaving park employees with more time to do other things. "During peak season, park rangers spend up to eight and a half hours per day documenting, reporting, and transferring cash receipts," the Sequoia and Kings Canyon parks superintendent Clay Jordan said in a press release about the new policy.

Still, parkgoers seem to be unsure about the change and have taken to social media to voice their opinions, with people on both sides. As one Redditor explained, "I'm really conflicted. The costs (both time and financial) associated with cash make it cost prohibitive, but the federal government absolutely should accept the currency that it produces." Others on the same post mentioned that cashless policies could be potentially problematic for international visitors, who may plan to travel with cash to avoid international fees on card transactions.

Some also questioned whether the change would actually save time. Addressing the efficacy of the cash free system at Mount Rainier National Park, one person on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted: "Is [the] internet reliable enough to do speedy transactions there? I'm sure this is how many already pay but a slow internet day will result in really slow lines."