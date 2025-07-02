Many Campers In Oregon Already Own This TikTok Trending Footwear Dubbed 'The World's Ugliest Sandal'

Outdoorsy folks are known for their questionable but practical footwear choices. In the "granola girl" department, Tevas, Birkenstocks, and even Crocs have made huge comebacks, entering the sphere of trending fashion off the trail. If you've seen pull-ons that look like sleeping bags for your feet at the coffee shop, you can blame TikTok. At campsites in Oregon, many already own the newest trending item, which has been called "the world's ugliest sandal" even by the brand that makes them.

Keen's Newport H2 hiking sandal is a hybrid sandal with covered toes aimed at hikers and other active users, but lately it has seen appeared on many influencers' feet — and not on a trail, beach, or campsite. The Newport sandal has been around for 20 years now, but has recently exploded on TikTok as a trendy item. So TikTok is now planning our vacations, and our footwear while we're there.

A hiking and water shoe that will keep your feet safe on offshore adventures —if not seen on someone's dad — this is the kind of sandal that parents bought for their kids in the early 2000s. Now, it's making a return with an enthusiastic Gen-Z clientele. Many seasoned functional shoe owners, however, were already onto this newly beloved shoe.