Kentucky's Cave Capital Is A Wildly Overlooked City For The Most Adventurous Family Getaway
Cave City, Kentucky. Even the name evokes feelings of exploration. Home to Mammoth Cave National Park, the often overlooked "cave capital" offers numerous attractions for your next family getaway, from action parks to hiking, to multiple history and wildlife museums. Located just over an hour south of Louisville International Airport, the nearest major air hub, Cave City is easily reachable by car. This makes it the perfect day trip excursion if you're spending time in Louisville, a buzzing city with trendy shops and foodie hot spots.
Home to nine caves, Cave City has plenty of hiking trails with scenic waterfall views, kayaking and canoeing rentals, mountain bike trail access, and e-bike rentals. To keep costs low and get plenty of fresh air, visitors of all ages can enjoy treks at multiple trailheads, nature preserves, and Mammoth Cave National Park. No matter the weather, Cave City is bursting with museums, indoor attractions, and outdoor fun for your wildly adventurous family getaway.
Experience family friendly adventures in Cave City
Grab your sunscreen, snacks, and water, because you're leaving your room for an adventure-filled day. Cave City is known for its family-friendly attractions, trails, water recreation, and educational experiences. Check out Mammoth Valley's must-see action park for adrenaline-rush activities like the alpine slide, ziplining, rock walls, go-karts, and more. Engage in some friendly competition at one of the many indoor and outdoor mini golf courses around the city, or giddy-up and see trails on horseback. The Jesse James Riding Stables on Mammoth Cave Road even lets riders peek at the bank robber's famous hideout, Outlaw Cave, during their equestrian tours.
To take a break from the southern heat and escape to a cool, underground cave, visit the can't-miss Hidden River Cave and American Cave Museum on East Main Street in nearby Horse Cave — a charming, outdoorsy gateway city — open 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. The Hidden River Cave Tour takes adventurers through a historic cave to cross one of the longest underground swinging bridges in the world, with chances to glimpse rare underground fauna. Tickets start at $25 for adults, with discounts for children and military personnel with ID. The American Cave Museum, which is free to visit, includes exhibits on the history of caves and geology, along with access to an outdoor nature area.
Explore Mammoth Cave National Park
Cave City's crowning glory is, of course, Mammoth Cave National Park. Home to varied plants, animals, and scenic, sloping trails, the park boasts the longest cave system in the world. Entrance to the park is free (though there are fees for the cave tours), meaning you can take advantage of the gorgeous trails above ground and lush greenery at little cost. The park offers 21 different (but extremely safe) tours for curious families, from a unique tour lit by lantern light to even a crawling tour as an introduction to spelunking. Given that these epic tours are 3 hours long and considered strenuous, children must be 6 years or older for the lantern tour, and 10 years or older for the crawling tours.
It is recommended that you book your tickets for cave tours weeks ahead of your trip, especially in the summer months, as they're likely to sell out. In the winter, tour availability will be more flexible, but be sure to call ahead and check the website for updates to confirm which tours are running. Surface level excursions in the park include hiking trails, cycling, horseback riding, fishing (no permit needed in the park!), canoeing and kayaking, and enjoying camping sites. Whether you stay above or go below ground, you're bound to find unique, impressive adventures in this Kentucky national park.
Sleeping in a tent while taking in views of the dark, rural Kentucky sky is a budget-friendly way to experience all the park has to offer, while making incredible memories with your family. If you'd rather stay somewhere with four, solid walls, there are a variety of hotel, motel, and even resort options in Cave City, costing anywhere from $84 to $126 a night, depending on the day of the week and the time of year.