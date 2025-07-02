Kentucky's Cave Capital Is A Wildly Overlooked City For The Most Adventurous Family Getaway

Cave City's crowning glory is, of course, Mammoth Cave National Park. Home to varied plants, animals, and scenic, sloping trails, the park boasts the longest cave system in the world. Entrance to the park is free (though there are fees for the cave tours), meaning you can take advantage of the gorgeous trails above ground and lush greenery at little cost. The park offers 21 different (but extremely safe) tours for curious families, from a unique tour lit by lantern light to even a crawling tour as an introduction to spelunking. Given that these epic tours are 3 hours long and considered strenuous, children must be 6 years or older for the lantern tour, and 10 years or older for the crawling tours.

It is recommended that you book your tickets for cave tours weeks ahead of your trip, especially in the summer months, as they're likely to sell out. In the winter, tour availability will be more flexible, but be sure to call ahead and check the website for updates to confirm which tours are running. Surface level excursions in the park include hiking trails, cycling, horseback riding, fishing (no permit needed in the park!), canoeing and kayaking, and enjoying camping sites. Whether you stay above or go below ground, you're bound to find unique, impressive adventures in this Kentucky national park.

Sleeping in a tent while taking in views of the dark, rural Kentucky sky is a budget-friendly way to experience all the park has to offer, while making incredible memories with your family. If you'd rather stay somewhere with four, solid walls, there are a variety of hotel, motel, and even resort options in Cave City, costing anywhere from $84 to $126 a night, depending on the day of the week and the time of year.