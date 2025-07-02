Hot Springs, Hiking Trails, And Secluded Campsites Are All Hidden Within This California State Park

On the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada mountains of California is the delightful Grover Hot Springs State Park. It was made a state park in 1959, but people have long come to the area to relax in the warm waters of the natural hot springs. Along with the mineral spring-fed pool, there's camping, hiking, and plenty of beautiful mountain and meadow scenery.

The park is about a 45-minute drive from South Lake Tahoe, a lakeside paradise with secret trails and bluebird skies, and it's about 80 minutes from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. It sustained some damage in the 2021 Tamarack Fire, but the park reopened the next year, and the hot springs and pool complex reopened in late 2023.

There's a hot soaking pool filled with mineral water and a cooler swimming pool to enjoy. Make sure to reserve your pool time in advance, from two days ahead up to three weeks. The pool opens at 9:30 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m., and there are four 90-minute time slots each day with space for 40 people for each time. If you forgot or weren't able to book online, you can try for an open spot on the day of your visit. The pool is closed on Monday and Tuesday. Day pool use is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and there's a separate parking fee of $8 or $7 for seniors.