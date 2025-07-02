Hot Springs, Hiking Trails, And Secluded Campsites Are All Hidden Within This California State Park
On the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada mountains of California is the delightful Grover Hot Springs State Park. It was made a state park in 1959, but people have long come to the area to relax in the warm waters of the natural hot springs. Along with the mineral spring-fed pool, there's camping, hiking, and plenty of beautiful mountain and meadow scenery.
The park is about a 45-minute drive from South Lake Tahoe, a lakeside paradise with secret trails and bluebird skies, and it's about 80 minutes from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. It sustained some damage in the 2021 Tamarack Fire, but the park reopened the next year, and the hot springs and pool complex reopened in late 2023.
There's a hot soaking pool filled with mineral water and a cooler swimming pool to enjoy. Make sure to reserve your pool time in advance, from two days ahead up to three weeks. The pool opens at 9:30 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m., and there are four 90-minute time slots each day with space for 40 people for each time. If you forgot or weren't able to book online, you can try for an open spot on the day of your visit. The pool is closed on Monday and Tuesday. Day pool use is $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and there's a separate parking fee of $8 or $7 for seniors.
Mineral water benefits and trails at Grover Hot Springs State Park
The hot water at Grover Hot Springs State Park comes from six separate springs, and it's cooled down to a comfortable 103 degrees Fahrenheit for the hot soaking pool. It contains a range of minerals, including sodium, potassium, lithium, sulfate, bicarbonate, sulfate, silica, and more. Soaking in mineral-rich waters has a number of health benefits, like increased circulation, relaxation, and pain relief.
Along with soaking in the mineral water, there are a number of trails to explore at the park, with something for everyone. There's an easy boardwalk trail through the meadow. It's less than a mile long, and it's ADA-accessible. For a bit more distance, there is a 3-mile out-and-back trail to a 50-foot waterfall. And if you're looking for more of a challenge, you can hike approximately 4 miles (one way) to Burnside Lake from Grover Hot Springs State Park. The Charity Valley Trail (7 miles one way) runs from the park out to Blue Lakes Road, and it's popular with mountain bikers. As you explore this area, you'll get amazing views of the granite peaks and pine forests.
What to know about camping at Grover Hot Springs State Park
While you can make it a day trip from Lake Tahoe's coastal Incline Village, for those with the gear for a camping retreat, the campgrounds at Grover Hot Springs State Park are open from mid-May through mid-September with 76 reservable campsites. The cost is $35 per site, and that's a separate cost from the pool access. There are fire pits, picnic tables, and bear-proof lockers at each site. You can camp here during winter for $10 less per night, though the camping spots aren't on the summer campgrounds, and the showers aren't available.
Some FYIs about the state park. The water in the mineral water hot pool looks green, which might lead you to believe that it's contaminated in some way. However, the color is caused by a reaction between the minerals and the sanitizer used in the water. The park is in bear country, so make sure to keep all food in storage lockers if you're picnicking or camping. Don't leave any food in your car as bears can and will break in to get it.
It can get cold and snowy here in winter with temperatures below freezing, and in summer, it can get to the mid-90 degrees Fahrenheit. So make sure you have the right gear and clothing to be comfortable.