A Deserted Tropical Island In Timor-Leste Boasts Hidden White Sand Beaches And Snorkeling

On Jaco Island, even the sea seems to whisper, "Don't tell too many people." A slice of paradise off the eastern tip of Timor-Leste, Jaco Island is a one-of-a-kind destination that's truly off the beaten path. Officially uninhabited and fiercely protected by local customs and laws, it has made a name for itself as one of the most untouched islands you can visit. With a CEOWorld Magazine report identifying Timor-Leste as one of the least-visited, most lesser-known countries in Asia — welcoming only 81,000 tourists in 2023 — it's possible that when you visit, you'll have the island to yourself.

Sacred to the Fataluku people, Jaco Island's isolation isn't accidental, as visiting during the day is permitted but staying overnight is considered taboo. Adding to this layer of protection, the island is also part of Timor-Leste's first and only national park, the Nino Konis Santana National Park, which could possibly become a UNESCO site in the next few years.

Its remote location makes it challenging to get to, as the island is located off the coast of Tutuala and far from the country's only international airport in Dili. But for those willing to make the journey, Jaco Island offers a unique reward. Expect a beach where footprints are few and far between and where you can admire the environment's raw beauty both above and beneath the lapping waves.