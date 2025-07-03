A Short But Steep Adirondack Trail Rewards Hikers With Sweeping Views At A Breathtaking Summit
Nestled in the lush summer greenery of the Adirondack Mountain range (New York's gateway to the outdoors) lies a short trail with spectacular summit views. Located on public forest land and open to all, Panther Mountain boasts a hike full of beautiful landscapes.
Panther Mountain sits at an elevation of 2,236 feet and is considered one of the region's most rewarding hikes. Hikers are treated to views of Panther Pond at the base of the mountain, the surrounding Adirondack high peaks (including New York's highest peak, Mt. Marcy), and the mountains of the Seward Range. The trek to Panther Mountain's summit is considered moderately difficult, with a mix of steep sections and switchbacks to ease the climb across a relatively short distance from trailhead to summit. This hike is great for energetic beginners, active families, and anyone looking for a short yet rewarding adventure in the Adirondacks.
Reach the summit of Panther Mountain in the Adirondacks
Located within the Saranac Lakes Wild Forest region, the Panther Mountain Trailhead begins on Route 3 in the town of Tupper Lake, New York, just about 15 minutes from downtown. This area is known for its incredible nature, with gorgeous hiking trails and amazing stargazing just outside cute towns with great restaurants and breweries.
The distance between the trailhead and the mountaintop is approximately 0.6 miles. To complete the Panther Mountain summit hike, prepare to trek 1.2 miles roundtrip and navigate hundreds of feet of elevation gain. Panther Mountain's peak is open with rocky ledges and plenty of places to rest and take in the views. Once you've snapped some photos and had your fill of summit snacks, head back down the mountain the same way you came to return to the parking lot on Route 3.
While summer offers the best conditions for Adirondack hikes, Panther Mountain is a popular year-round attraction, drawing winter snowshoers and fall foliage seekers to the Tupper Lake area. No matter what time of year you visit, make sure you're well-versed in group and solo hiking safety tips.
Find more Adirondack charm in nearby Saranac Lake, New York
The famous Adirondack Mountains are full of secret lake towns locals love, picturesque downtowns, and some of New York's most incredible hikes. After your nature-centric adventure in Tupper Lake, head to Saranac Lake for amazing food and charming scenery.
Downtown Saranac Lake has a vibrant Main Street that's perfectly walkable and features stunning brick architecture. Visitors have the opportunity to see local art galleries and historical landmarks — like the Trudeau Sanatorium property and the Bartok Cabin — around nearly every corner. While exploring, look for the Walk of Fame, a collection of bronze-toned plaques that pay tribute to notable Americans such as baseball legend Christy Mathewson and famous writer Robert Louis Stevenson.
Nature still plays a role in Saranac Lake's downtown vibe. With waterways and launches close to the area, it's easy to transition from browsing shops to launching a paddleboard. After you've had your fill of wandering and water activities, Saranac Lake's dining options have something for every taste. From cafes and coffee shops to craft beer breweries and cocktail bars, you're sure to find unique creations to sip and savor.