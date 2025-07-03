A Short But Steep Adirondack Trail Rewards Hikers With Sweeping Views At A Breathtaking Summit

Located within the Saranac Lakes Wild Forest region, the Panther Mountain Trailhead begins on Route 3 in the town of Tupper Lake, New York, just about 15 minutes from downtown. This area is known for its incredible nature, with gorgeous hiking trails and amazing stargazing just outside cute towns with great restaurants and breweries.

The distance between the trailhead and the mountaintop is approximately 0.6 miles. To complete the Panther Mountain summit hike, prepare to trek 1.2 miles roundtrip and navigate hundreds of feet of elevation gain. Panther Mountain's peak is open with rocky ledges and plenty of places to rest and take in the views. Once you've snapped some photos and had your fill of summit snacks, head back down the mountain the same way you came to return to the parking lot on Route 3.

While summer offers the best conditions for Adirondack hikes, Panther Mountain is a popular year-round attraction, drawing winter snowshoers and fall foliage seekers to the Tupper Lake area. No matter what time of year you visit, make sure you're well-versed in group and solo hiking safety tips.