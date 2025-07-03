Vancouver Island's Easy Soft-Roading Adventure Loop Visits Tourist-Free Forests And Beaches

Getting to Vancouver Island from the U.S. can be relatively simple. The easiest thing to do is to fly into Vancouver. There are direct flights from most of the country's major airports. If you want to fly onto the island itself, then you can also catch connecting flights from Edmonton or Calgary to Victoria, Comox, and Nanaimo. Edmonton and Calgary are also well-serviced from major U.S. airports. Alternatively, when you arrive in Vancouver, you can get the ferry to Nanaimo, which takes about an hour, or to Victoria, which will take around an hour and a half.

If you're starting closer to Vancouver, then you have a number of options for getting to the island. These include taking the ferry from Washington state directly to one of Vancouver Island's port towns, riding a bus or train to Vancouver (at the time of writing, there are multiple daily departures from Seattle), or simply driving. The drive takes about 3 hours from Seattle, but remember you'll need an appropriate soft-roading vehicle (with higher ground clearance and all- or four-wheel drive capabilities).

If you don't have the right car, then you can always rent one from one of the bigger towns on Vancouver Island, like Nanaimo, where, at the time of writing, an 8-day rental starts at CAD $824 ($600) in the high season (which runs through summer into the early fall). If you're not a road trip aficionado, make sure you research safety tips, vehicle maintenance, and clever road-trip packing hacks before you set off.