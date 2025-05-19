One Of Vancouver Island's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Seaside Village With Beaches And Shipwreck Scuba Diving
British Columbia's dramatic Pacific coastline offers some truly stunning seaside destinations and is replete with natural beauty — everything from dramatic cliffs to rich marine life and hidden beaches. Considering B.C.'s vastness, Vancouver Island is a great place to start exploring the province. The bustling city of Victoria, known as Canada's brunch capital, and then there's the jaw-dropping Malahat SkyWalk, which, at over 800 feet in height, isn't for the faint of heart. If quiet getaways are more your style, the seaside village of Bamfield on the western edge of Vancouver Island is a hidden gem you need to experience.
Located along the Barkley Sound and surrounded by islands and ancient forest, this tiny village, home to a few hundred people, has things to do for every nature-loving vacationer. Whether you prefer relaxing and fishing on pristine beaches, hiking, wreck diving, or whale spotting, the natural bounty of the area provides adventurous opportunities in spades. Combined with waterfront accommodations and seaside camping opportunities, it's just as easy to spend a week here as it is a weekend.
The nearest well-connected travel hub to Bamfield is Port Alberni, which is about a 56-mile drive away. Note that the last stretch of the route is a gravel road, but it is generally in good condition. The small town is about 3.5 hours by road from Victoria and over 5 hours from Vancouver. If you want to skip the road, you can also get to Bamfield by boat or seaplane. If you're visiting in the summer, it's advisable to make bookings in advance because the tiny village can sometimes draw thousands of visitors during peak tourist season.
Bamfield has seaside activities for everyone
If you enjoy exploring the ocean, you probably know that Canada's west coast offers reefs, shipwrecks, and exotic marine life to explore while snorkeling or diving. Barkley Sound is replete with colorful schools of fish, starfish, and sea urchins. The region's once-treacherous waters resulted in the surrounding ocean floor being dotted with old shipwrecks, which can also be explored on dives. If you'd rather stay above water on a paddle boat, you'll still catch plenty of interesting sights, as the relatively calm backwaters of the hamlet are a haven for bald eagles, herons, and kingfishers. With over 100 islands and land masses scattered around Barkley Sound, the area is great for experienced kayakers to explore. You can also take a locally organized tour of the Broken Islands archipelago and spot more birds and marine life on the way, including whales that migrate through the area if you're lucky.
The iconic West Coast Trail is considered one of the world's best hikes, stretching almost 50 miles through forest, beaches, and stunning scenery. Anglers armed with a saltwater fishing license can head to one of several nearby spots — expect to find salmon, rockfish, and halibut. On a leisurely day, head to the boardwalk in West Bamfield for a walk. The Bamfield Marine and Science Centre also has fascinating exhibits, including touch tanks where you can glean a deeper knowledge of the area's wildlife. While there, get to know the local Huu-ay-aht people, the area's original residents who have cared for the land for centuries.
Bamfield's beaches and stays make it a perfect weekend getaway
Simply exploring the beaches around Bamfield can take up the better part of a weekend. Most of them require a bit of a hike to get to, but Pachena Bay is accessible by car, conveniently located at the West Coast Trailhead, less than 2 miles from Bamfield. A well-equipped camping and RV ground also makes this a great spot to pitch your tent for the weekend between the gorgeous tree-lined forest and the rolling waves of the sea; plus, you can make quick runs to Bamfield for any supplies you need.
Brady's Beach is quite popular, but it is still peaceful most of the year. Dotted with driftwood logs and spectacular views of the islands in the distance, this thin sliver of sand is arguably one of Bamfield's most picturesque spots. It's a quick 20-minute hike away from Bamfield's boardwalk. The Keeha and Tapaltos beaches are slightly further away and can both take about two hours to reach by foot. The route and beaches will reward you with plenty of natural beauty and photo ops. A little under 4 miles from Tapaltos Beach is the Cape Beale Lighthouse, built in the 1870s with the help of the native Huu-ay-aht people.
Accommodation options in and around Bamfield fit the mood perfectly, ranging from quaint lodges and inns with budget-friendly private rooms to waterfront cottages you can book for larger groups. A two-bedroom chalet near the water, which can easily accommodate eight people, can run over $700 a night in August, which is peak summer season and the most popular time to visit Bamfield.