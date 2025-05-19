One Of Vancouver Island's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Seaside Village With Beaches And Shipwreck Scuba Diving

British Columbia's dramatic Pacific coastline offers some truly stunning seaside destinations and is replete with natural beauty — everything from dramatic cliffs to rich marine life and hidden beaches. Considering B.C.'s vastness, Vancouver Island is a great place to start exploring the province. The bustling city of Victoria, known as Canada's brunch capital, and then there's the jaw-dropping Malahat SkyWalk, which, at over 800 feet in height, isn't for the faint of heart. If quiet getaways are more your style, the seaside village of Bamfield on the western edge of Vancouver Island is a hidden gem you need to experience.

Located along the Barkley Sound and surrounded by islands and ancient forest, this tiny village, home to a few hundred people, has things to do for every nature-loving vacationer. Whether you prefer relaxing and fishing on pristine beaches, hiking, wreck diving, or whale spotting, the natural bounty of the area provides adventurous opportunities in spades. Combined with waterfront accommodations and seaside camping opportunities, it's just as easy to spend a week here as it is a weekend.

The nearest well-connected travel hub to Bamfield is Port Alberni, which is about a 56-mile drive away. Note that the last stretch of the route is a gravel road, but it is generally in good condition. The small town is about 3.5 hours by road from Victoria and over 5 hours from Vancouver. If you want to skip the road, you can also get to Bamfield by boat or seaplane. If you're visiting in the summer, it's advisable to make bookings in advance because the tiny village can sometimes draw thousands of visitors during peak tourist season.