Snorkeling And Diving On Canada's West Coast Is All About Shipwrecks, Giant Octopuses, And Sponge Reefs

While Canada might not be the first destination that comes to mind for a perfect snorkeling vacation, the west coast of Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands offer some of the most unique and biodiverse snorkeling experiences (and a popular treetop attraction, too) in North America. With a temperate climate, waters teeming with life, rich marine ecosystems, and even rare sponge reefs, this region surprises visitors with its underwater splendor.

The waters off Vancouver Island and the surrounding Gulf Islands typically range from 44 to 52 degrees Fahrenheit (7 to 11 degrees Celsius) year-round, making them temperate rather than tropical. While a wetsuit or drysuit is highly recommended, those who brave the cooler temperatures are rewarded with sights found nowhere else.

The marine ecosystem here is incredibly vibrant, thanks to the nutrient-rich currents of the Pacific Ocean. Snorkelers can expect to encounter vast kelp forests, colorful anemones, and a wide range of fascinating sea creatures. This region is especially renowned for hosting the Giant Pacific Octopus, the world's largest octopus species, as well as the elusive Wolf Eel, known for its fearsome appearance and curious personality.