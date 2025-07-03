This Water Drinking Hazard You've Probably Done On Every Summer Road Trip Is Easily Avoidable

Staying hydrated on a long, hot summer road trip is one of the best things you can do for your health. But what if you left your bottle in the car for a day or two while you went camping, and now you're getting thirsty driving home? Is it still safe to drink? To find out the answer, Islands spoke to Dr. Scott Noorda, DO, IDMCP, a longevity and functional medicine physician at Resolve Medical, and Parker Emerson, personal water wellness expert and co-founder and CEO of the water filtration company Boroux. Unfortunately, both agreed that there are health risks associated with drinking water from plastic bottles that have been left in hot cars. "Heat can cause chemicals like BPA or phthalates to leach from some plastics. These are hormone disruptors linked to health issues," Emerson said.

Exactly how dangerous this is depends on how long the bottle has been sitting in the car, how hot it got, and how often you're drinking from plastic water bottles that have been baking in your backseat. If you're really thirsty, and it's not a regular thing, Dr. Noorda told us that while there are serious risks associated with drinking water bottles that have gotten hot, you may be able to get away with a few sips in an emergency. "A one‑off exposure is highly unlikely to cause noticeable effects, but making it a habit can gradually affect cellular and hormonal health," he advised. "At the end of the day ... staying hydrated is critical and an isolated incident isn't going to be problematic — it's the habits we want to focus on."