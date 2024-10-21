The Unexpected Type Of Bottle Many Cruises Have Banned Passengers From Bringing On Board

Not every cruise line has the same ban on plastic water bottles, and it doesn't always mean you can't bring on water at all. Some cruise lines like Carnival allow you to pre-purchase single bottles or cases of water that will be delivered to you on embarkation day. In fact, Carnival says you can't bring water, soda, or any other non-alcoholic beverages in glass or plastic bottles. However, you can bring these beverages in cans or cartons, and one 750 ml bottle of wine or champagne is allowed on board during embarkation day.

Another cruise line, Royal Caribbean, allows the same single bottle of wine or champagne on embarkation day, and if you buy bottles of alcohol from the ship or a port of call, they will be stored until you disembark. That said, you can bring up to 12 canned or bottled non-alcoholic beverages on board. Princess Cruises, on the other hand, does not allow any plastic bottles, and even cans and cartons must be sealed and put in your hand luggage. Holland America allows you to bring more than one bottle of wine or champagne, as long as it's not what the crew determines "excessive," and a $20 corkage fee is applied for each one. You also can't bring any non-alcoholic drinks, though you can have water in cans or cartons. As you can see, there is some variation in terms of what you can take, so it's always a good idea to check with your cruise line. If your goal is to simply stay hydrated, a reusable water bottle is your best bet.

