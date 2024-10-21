The Unexpected Type Of Bottle Many Cruises Have Banned Passengers From Bringing On Board
There are a number of things you aren't allowed to take with you on cruise ships, from the obvious banned items like weapons and illegal substances to everyday goods like candles or irons. Common entertainment items like water guns and sports equipment are also on the list, and even drones are banned from many cruises. While these items make sense from a safety perspective, you may be surprised to learn that plastic water bottles aren't permitted on the ships. In 2015, Carnival Cruise ships banned plastic water bottles for a specific reason: people were sneaking in alcohol. A Reddit user says, "They've found that if people fill their own water bottles before bringing them on board, the water sometimes ends up smelling like vodka." Some lines don't even allow sealed bottles.
In addition to the safety concerns that initiated this ban, a cruise line is trying to make money on drinks. While you may be thinking twice about purchasing a cruise drink package, it might be the only way to get an alcoholic beverage on the ship. Unless you plan on only drinking at a port-of-call or you don't drink alcohol, you're stuck with the policy.
Water bottle bans on major cruise lines
Not every cruise line has the same ban on plastic water bottles, and it doesn't always mean you can't bring on water at all. Some cruise lines like Carnival allow you to pre-purchase single bottles or cases of water that will be delivered to you on embarkation day. In fact, Carnival says you can't bring water, soda, or any other non-alcoholic beverages in glass or plastic bottles. However, you can bring these beverages in cans or cartons, and one 750 ml bottle of wine or champagne is allowed on board during embarkation day.
Another cruise line, Royal Caribbean, allows the same single bottle of wine or champagne on embarkation day, and if you buy bottles of alcohol from the ship or a port of call, they will be stored until you disembark. That said, you can bring up to 12 canned or bottled non-alcoholic beverages on board. Princess Cruises, on the other hand, does not allow any plastic bottles, and even cans and cartons must be sealed and put in your hand luggage. Holland America allows you to bring more than one bottle of wine or champagne, as long as it's not what the crew determines "excessive," and a $20 corkage fee is applied for each one. You also can't bring any non-alcoholic drinks, though you can have water in cans or cartons. As you can see, there is some variation in terms of what you can take, so it's always a good idea to check with your cruise line. If your goal is to simply stay hydrated, a reusable water bottle is your best bet.