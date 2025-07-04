Rick Steves' Game-Changing Tips On How To Transport Your Wine Souvenirs Home In One Piece

You've wrapped up your vacation, and now, you have to deal with the weary, perhaps even laborious journey back home, along with the pile of new things you've accumulated. No doubt, those keepsakes are worth it — travel writer Rick Steves even argues cultural souvenirs are the best thing you can shop for in Europe — but they can be a hassle to squeeze into your stuffed luggage and stay within airline guidelines. Wine makes for a particularly special, albeit arduous, souvenir, considering that you might not be able to find a certain wine outside of the locale you tried it in. Getting it home, though, involves the logistics of fitting it in your luggage, liquid restrictions, and the risk of breakage. Some opt for buying specialized wine luggage, a clever way to fly home with a case of wine. But for those who didn't plan to bring a whole suitcase for their wine souvenirs, especially if it's just a bottle or two, Steves has some other advice.

In a blog post co-written with wine shop owner Ruth Arista, Steves suggested, "Pack softly and carry a hard suitcase." If you're bringing back wine that was purchased outside of the airport's duty-free shop, it will have to go in checked luggage, so it's a good idea for that luggage to be sturdy. Wine bought at the airport can be left in your carry-on (in a secure, tamper-evident bag). Otherwise, be sure to cushion the bottles in wine sleeves or at least in your clothing. Steves also notes: The bottles will "have to endure the extreme cold (or heat) of the cargo hold." Those temperature fluctuations can affect the wine's taste and quality, or cause the cork to breach, so try to insulate the bottles well.