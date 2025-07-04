These Caribbean Twin Waterfalls Flow From Separate Sources And Meet In A Stunning Jungle Setting

Known for diverse isles rich with culture, pristine beaches, and year-round sunshine, the Caribbean is a tropical paradise perfect for relaxation, exploration, or a little bit of both. Some of the most popular islands include Turks and Caicos, Saint Lucia, and the Virgin Islands. But on Dominica, experience something unique: Trafalgar Falls, twin waterfalls that meet in a lush rainforest.

Travelers can head to this Caribbean island for a tropical vacation that won't break the bank, exploring the unspoiled scenic beauty of the so-called "Nature Island." From hiking and rappelling to whale watching, reef snorkeling, and boat rides through the mangroves, outdoor adventures abound in a landscape that puts the focus less on beach lounging and more on dynamic experiences immersed in nature. Dominica is also known for its eco-conscious approach to luxury travel.

Nestled in the Caribbean Sea between the French territories of Guadeloupe and Martinique, Dominica can be reached by plane, flying into the island's Douglas–Charles Airport. Travelers can catch a flight from Miami, Florida or Newark, New Jersey, or from a number of airports scattered across the Caribbean. Travelers can also arrive by cruise ship or the Express Des Iles ferry from Guadeloupe, Martinique, or Saint Lucia. Only 5.5 miles east of Dominica's capital city of Roseau, Trafalgar Falls and the park where it is found is just a 20-minute drive up a winding road, if you plan your trip right.