The 'Relatively Undiscovered' Caribbean National Park With Unbelievably Lush Rainforests

The island nation of Dominica — not to be confused with its regional neighbor, the Dominican Republic — has a well-earned reputation for being a Caribbean island vacation getaway that won't break the bank. But beaches and sun might be among its least compelling offerings, given that the country's paradisial setting hides an otherworldly park that's as biologically and geographically diverse as it is untouched. Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997, the Morne Trois Pitons National Park contains 7,000 hectares of tropical rainforests, freshwater lakes, dramatic valleys, and natural hot springs, all centered around the Morne Trois Pitons Volcano.

Despite the park's beauty, however, it remains largely undiscovered. Annually, the country welcomes tourists numbering in the hundreds of thousands compared to the Dominican Republic's several million, meaning you'll find a plethora of unspoiled scenery.

That isolated nature means that Morne Trois Pitons National Park is an eco-tourist's dream and a veritable playground for adventure seekers. Hiking trails cut through emerald-green jungles, geothermal features like Boiling Lake, known as one of the most dangerous in the Caribbean, dot the landscape, and the jungle that dominates the park's setting contains one of the highest levels of biodiversity in the Lesser Antilles. Put together, the park is a celebration of nature in its rawest form and a rewarding experience for travelers looking for a slice of the Caribbean that is getting increasingly more difficult to find.