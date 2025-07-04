Nestled Between Chicago And South Bend Is A Family-Friendly Town Where Lake Days Lead To Bonfire Nights

While tropical getaways with ocean views may be what comes to mind when you think of a relaxing vacation, many Great Lakes beaches are must-see destinations for both nature and adventure. Lake Station, Indiana, is one such intimate, family-friendly area that offers a natural escape with stunning parks, lake activities, and outdoor attractions. A part of the South Shore community, Lake Station was historically the only train station between Chicago and Detroit, and was once the sole train station in all of Lake County, Indiana.

Sitting less than an hour southeast of Chicago Midway Airport by car, Lake Station is a small town along the Lake Michigan coastline with a big history. If you are staying in the city and looking to escape the crowds and avoid the tourist traps in Chicago, Lake Station is the perfect excursion for a summer day or weekend. If you prefer to travel by bus or train from Chicago, both are under an hour from either the Chicago Van Buren train station or the Chicago Bus Station with minimal transfers. From South Bend, Indiana, visitors can travel just over an hour by car from the South Bend International airport, or slightly over an hour by train or bus.

To fully enjoy the laid-back vibes of Lake Station, camping is the way to go. There are a handful of campgrounds in proximity to Lake Station, ranging from RV parks to tent camping. Located just over 20 minutes from Indiana Dunes State Park, visitors can also find affordable campsites at the state park for just $25.00 a night. If you would rather stay in a hotel, there are many reasonable options in the Lake Station area as well, ranging from $61 to $161 a night, like the nearby Country Inn & Suites by Radisson or the budget-friendly Rodeway Inn.