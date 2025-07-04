Nestled Between Chicago And South Bend Is A Family-Friendly Town Where Lake Days Lead To Bonfire Nights
While tropical getaways with ocean views may be what comes to mind when you think of a relaxing vacation, many Great Lakes beaches are must-see destinations for both nature and adventure. Lake Station, Indiana, is one such intimate, family-friendly area that offers a natural escape with stunning parks, lake activities, and outdoor attractions. A part of the South Shore community, Lake Station was historically the only train station between Chicago and Detroit, and was once the sole train station in all of Lake County, Indiana.
Sitting less than an hour southeast of Chicago Midway Airport by car, Lake Station is a small town along the Lake Michigan coastline with a big history. If you are staying in the city and looking to escape the crowds and avoid the tourist traps in Chicago, Lake Station is the perfect excursion for a summer day or weekend. If you prefer to travel by bus or train from Chicago, both are under an hour from either the Chicago Van Buren train station or the Chicago Bus Station with minimal transfers. From South Bend, Indiana, visitors can travel just over an hour by car from the South Bend International airport, or slightly over an hour by train or bus.
To fully enjoy the laid-back vibes of Lake Station, camping is the way to go. There are a handful of campgrounds in proximity to Lake Station, ranging from RV parks to tent camping. Located just over 20 minutes from Indiana Dunes State Park, visitors can also find affordable campsites at the state park for just $25.00 a night. If you would rather stay in a hotel, there are many reasonable options in the Lake Station area as well, ranging from $61 to $161 a night, like the nearby Country Inn & Suites by Radisson or the budget-friendly Rodeway Inn.
Get out on the water or explore local parks
Lake Station boasts multiple parks for outdoor recreation that include paddle boats, swimming, and other activities for those itching to get out on the beautiful water. While in the Midwest, the relaxed city feels like it's on island time with its proximity to Lake Michigan, and adventures for families or solo travelers. Check out the must-see Riverview Park, which has over 43 acres bursting with amenities and outdoor attractions, like a swimming pool, fishing, boating access, outdoor recreation, and multiple sports facilities. The Riverview Water Park Pool is open exclusively during the summer season from June to August, and is available to non-residents with affordable admission fees under $10, from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. every day. Explore the rest of the grounds to find pickleball courts, archery, horseshoes, gazebos for rent, tucked-away fishing spots, and fitness trails.
In addition to Riverview Park, the city has over 10 other parks with paved walking tracks and plenty of space to toss around a baseball or enjoy a picnic. Due to most activities being outdoors, this town is an optimal trip for the spring, summer, or fall, when weather conditions are most comfortable. Lake Station is a prime destination for those who love to explore nature at their own pace before relaxing at a nearby campground to toast marshmallows over a bonfire.
Enjoy historical and family friendly attractions
To cool off from your outdoor fun, pop into the must-see Lake Station Historical Society, where you can learn more about the deep history of Lake Station as a community and depot hub. Although the museum is intimate, it is dense with artifacts, and perfect for perusing in between activities. Currently, the museum is only open on Saturdays from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., but entrance is free. The Old Lake County Courthouse is another notable historic site to see, located less than 30 minutes from Lake Station in Crown Point. The ornate Old Court House has a history museum on the second floor, open on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., May through October. Lake Station also sits less than 30 minutes away from another charming, walkable Indiana city with plenty of Midwest magic – Valparaiso.
Perfect for families looking for both indoor and outdoor fun, Bellaboo's Play and Discovery Center is a standout attraction ideal for elementary-aged kids. Located on Colorado Street, Bellaboo's is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., six days a week. The can't-miss stop is a haven of experiential and playful activities for little ones, from making art and playing in a ball pit to digging for dinosaur bones. For even more festivities, including fireworks, vendors, and live music, plan your stay over the Labor Day weekend to experience Lake Station's annual Septemberfest. Whether you visit during spring, summer, or fall, Lake Station is a family-friendly getaway with Great Lakes access you won't want to miss.