Situated Between Chicago And South Bend Is A Walkable Indiana City With Indie Eats And Midwest Magic

First and foremost, let's address the name. Valparaiso in Spanish means "vale of paradise," and it's pronounced val-pah-rah-ee-soh. However, because we're talking about an Indiana town, locals refer to it as Val-pah-ray'zo or "Valpo" for short. According to legend, local sailors suggested renaming the town from Portersville to Valparaiso in 1837. The reasoning was that the sailors served under Commodore David Porter (for whom the county is named), and he lost his ship at the battle of Valparaiso in Chile.

The heart of Valpo is its downtown area, which is surprisingly walkable and full of alluring shops and restaurants. The area surrounding Lincolnway on either side of Central Park Plaza is a gourmand's paradise. Some indie eats you can find here include the Lincoln Flats bar and grill; Smoketown Blues Barbecue; Radius and its gourmet burgers; and Don Quijote, which is perfect for Spanish-style cuisine.

If you're looking for some "Midwest Magic," Valparaiso has its fair share of cultural touchstones. First, there's the 49er Drive-In Theater on the northern outskirts of town, which is perfect for catching a movie and snuggling with your significant other. Next, for live entertainment, there's the Chicago Street Theater in the heart of downtown. However, if you really want to get a taste of Midwest vibes and culture, knock back a pint or two of locally brewed beer at one of the many bars downtown, like Valpo Pour House.