Situated Between Chicago And South Bend Is A Walkable Indiana City With Indie Eats And Midwest Magic
If you're interested in a Midwest vacation, one of the best regions to visit is the area surrounding the Great Lakes. Whether you're traveling to Michigan, Illinois, or Indiana, there are tons of fantastic towns and cities just waiting to be explored. But if you're looking at a map of the area south of Lake Michigan, you'll run across a name that doesn't seem to belong: Valparaiso, Indiana. Despite the foreign-sounding name, this city is about as American as it gets, especially when it comes to attractions and food.
Best of all, Valparaiso is centrally located to so many fantastic experiences. For example, if you want to go to Indiana Dunes, one of the five most endangered national parks in America, it's just a quick 20-minute drive north. Similarly, you're close to the artsy lakefront town that's also a shopper's paradise, Beverly Shores.
For the ultimate Midwest vacation that's light on the crowds, you might want to give Valparaiso a second look. Here's everything you need to know about this walkable and charming Indiana city.
Getting to know Valparaiso, Indiana
First and foremost, let's address the name. Valparaiso in Spanish means "vale of paradise," and it's pronounced val-pah-rah-ee-soh. However, because we're talking about an Indiana town, locals refer to it as Val-pah-ray'zo or "Valpo" for short. According to legend, local sailors suggested renaming the town from Portersville to Valparaiso in 1837. The reasoning was that the sailors served under Commodore David Porter (for whom the county is named), and he lost his ship at the battle of Valparaiso in Chile.
The heart of Valpo is its downtown area, which is surprisingly walkable and full of alluring shops and restaurants. The area surrounding Lincolnway on either side of Central Park Plaza is a gourmand's paradise. Some indie eats you can find here include the Lincoln Flats bar and grill; Smoketown Blues Barbecue; Radius and its gourmet burgers; and Don Quijote, which is perfect for Spanish-style cuisine.
If you're looking for some "Midwest Magic," Valparaiso has its fair share of cultural touchstones. First, there's the 49er Drive-In Theater on the northern outskirts of town, which is perfect for catching a movie and snuggling with your significant other. Next, for live entertainment, there's the Chicago Street Theater in the heart of downtown. However, if you really want to get a taste of Midwest vibes and culture, knock back a pint or two of locally brewed beer at one of the many bars downtown, like Valpo Pour House.
Planning a Midwest trip to Valparaiso
The best way to get to Valpo is to fly into one of the world's busiest, 100-percent carbon-free airports, Chicago O'Hare. From there, it's about an 80-minute drive, depending on traffic. There are two hotels in the center of town: the Valparaiso Inn Bed & Breakfast and Pikk's Inn and Tavern. The latter is perfect if you want to experience most of downtown, as it's across the street from Central Park Plaza.
When planning your trip, you may want to work in the annual Popcorn Festival, held in September. This event honors one of Valpo's most famous residents, Orville Redenbacher, the popcorn magnate. Held downtown, this festival showcases the best of Valparaiso, including food, beer, floats, and Midwest charm.
Valpo also has its share of green spaces. Outside of the Plaza, you can check out places like Fairgrounds Park and Forest Park, which have walking trails, picnic areas, and playgrounds. However, if you're really looking for a playground, there's no better spot than ValPlayso, which is a massive outdoor playground that caters to kids of all ages.