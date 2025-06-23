5 Must-Visit Beaches Along The Great Lakes Where Nature, Serenity, And Adventure Collide, According To Research
The Great Lakes have a rich history ranging from battles to shipwrecks. These five bodies of water — Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie, and Lake Ontario — are also home to a number of noteworthy destinations for a warm-weather getaway or day trip. Indeed, these colossal freshwater formations are nowhere near the ocean. Yet, this region has countless dazzling beaches that evoke the seaside. Put simply, you don't need to travel to a faraway part of the country or the world to have a picture-perfect summer day on the water. No, it won't be salty, but you can still expect sandy shores and a cool, invigorating breeze drifting in the air.
Which beach (or beaches) are worth including in your vacation plans? With the help of blog posts and articles from publications like Thrillist and more, Islands has compiled the five must-visit beaches along the Great Lakes where nature, serenity, and adventure collide. As a reminder, the Great Lakes, like the ocean, present dangers to beachgoers. Watch for rip currents and, of course, you should always swim with a buddy. Nevertheless, whether you're interested in spending your time soaking in the sun or exploring the great outdoors and Mother Nature, these selections offer visitors a slice of paradise on the Great Lakes.
Find your bliss at Grand Haven City Beach in Grand Haven, Michigan
Grand Haven is a charming Midwest lakeside resort city where you'll discover Grand Haven City Beach. It's situated on Lake Michigan, less than an hour away from Grand Rapids, one of Michigan's largest cities. With clear soothing waters and rolling waves, you'll find yourself thinking you've been transported far and away from the Great Lakes State. However, there's more to enjoy besides the sand and water. According to users on Google, the sunsets at Grand Haven City beach are delightful.
If this wasn't enough, Grand Haven City Beach is located next to Grand Haven State Park, another site with an idyllic beach worth checking out. Several reviewers on Google suggest making the scenic walk from Grand Haven City Beach to Grand Haven State Park's nearby pier, which features not one but two lighthouses that date back to the 1800s. It's hardly surprising that Grand Haven City Beach was named one of the best beaches in Michigan by USA Today 10Best and one of the most beautiful beaches in the country by Condé Nast Traveler in 2025.
For your convenience, Grand Haven City Beach has on-site parking and bathrooms. Hungry? Dine at one of Downtown Grand Haven's many eateries, such as The Toasted Pickle, a top-rated spot serving specialty sandwiches. Grab one to go to savor while you take in the views of Lake Michigan at Grand Haven City Beach. If you're interested in spending a few days in the city, the Looking Glass Beachfront Inn is feet away from the shore and features a 4.9 rating on Tripadvisor.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Empire, Michigan, offers activities galore
Another must-visit on Lake Michigan is Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. Located in Empire, Michigan, not far from Traverse City, you'll encounter crystal-clear waters at this underrated Midwest destination. "It's absolutely gorgeous. You can't even believe it's not the ocean," wrote a user on Tripadvisor. On Google, a reviewer stated, "The beaches are some of the best in the Great Lakes with clear water, no crowds, and plenty of sand." Yes, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore has several beaches to explore, including Glen Haven Beach, where you can go for a swim or kayak in the inviting azure waters.
While you're here, check out Glen Haven Historic Village, established in the 1800s. This site is open seasonally and includes the Maritime Museum, an educational attraction providing insight into the Great Lakes' dangerous waters and how ships were kept safe and rescued with the help of the U.S. Life-Saving Service (USLSS). You can even stay steps away from Glen Haven Beach at the Sleeping Bear Inn. The structure, constructed in 1866, offers rooms decorated in a coastal vintage style. Staying for a few days or longer is not a bad idea.
With more than 71,000 acres, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, named as one of the best beaches along the Great Lakes by Thrillist, has an endless amount of other things to do that will keep you occupied. For instance, you can take on the Dune Climb, a hike that will have you traversing this notorious 284-foot-tall dune. Or, bike the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail (rentals are available at Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District in nearby Glen Arbor). An entrance pass, available for purchase on the National Park Service website, is required to visit the dunes and lakeshore.
Cedar Point Beach in Sandusky, Ohio, is a nostalgic gem
Amusement parks and beaches go hand in hand. Think Luna Park in Coney Island, New York, and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk in California. Then there's Cedar Point, one of the country's oldest amusement parks. Located in Sandusky, Ohio, a little over an hour away from Toledo, it was named one of the best beach towns in the Midwest by Condé Nast Traveler. What visitors might not realize is that this seasonal attraction on Lake Erie features an area where visitors can frolic in the sand and have incredible water adventures: Cedar Point Beach.
This destination, ranked as one of the top 10 beaches on Lake Erie in a blog post by Great Lakes Coastal, is ideal for families and big kids at heart. On Cedar Point Beach, there's everything from jet skiing to parasailing and paddleboarding, among other activities. Of course, you can sit back and embrace the exhilarating ambiance. "The sound of the water, the screams of people on rides, the squaking of the seagulls, and the feeling of sand on your feet. There really is nothing quite like Cedar Point," reads a review on Google.
There is, however, a catch. The beach is only accessible to Cedar Point guests. Although, several reviewers on Google say that visitors are welcome as long as you pay for parking. With a variety of coasters, a waterpark, and a boardwalk, Cedar Point provides the ultimate nostalgic beach getaway on the Great Lakes. Lodging options include the historic Hotel Breakers, situated on Cedar Point Beach.
Escape to Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island, Wisconsin
An unforgettable escape awaits on Wisconsin's Madeline Island. This destination on Lake Superior is considered to be one of the top islands in the Midwest you should consider for a vacation. A major draw for visitors is Big Bay State Park, named one of the best Great Lakes beaches by Afar. This 2,350-acre site is incredibly lush and features hiking trails, a campground, and other recreational opportunities. Then, of course, there's the 1.5-mile-long and memorable beach with pristine water and sand that you won't be able to resist taking a dip in.
"The water is shallow a good distance from shore, making the Lake Superior water warmer than most areas when the sun is out," explains a Google review. If you prefer to stay dry, take a stroll on the beachside boardwalk. If you're looking to take your time at Big Bay State Park up a notch, Adventure Vacations, rated 4.5 stars on Google, offers seasonal kayak tours of the site's sea caves, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in Lake Superior's beauty.
It's worth mentioning that Big Bay State Park is adjacent to Big Bay Town Park, known for its own stunning beach. Why not experience both? You can easily hike to Big Bay Town Park from Big Bay State Park. As for how to reach Madeline Island, you'll have to take the Madeline Island Ferry Line from Bayfield, a city located about five and a half hours from Madison and about four hours away from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The vessel disembarks at the town of La Pointe, just a 10-minute drive away from Big Bay State Park. Take note that you do need a vehicle admission pass for Big Bay State Park.
Chill out at Park Point Beach in Duluth, Minnesota
The word "beach" is likely far from your mind when you think of Minnesota. Even so, the North Star State, according to Travel + Leisure, has one of the best in the country: Park Point Beach in Duluth, a city on the shores of Lake Superior. A visit to Park Point Beach, found within Park Point Recreation Area, will provide a much-needed retreat for visitors. "With beautiful soft sand and excellent views of the lake, this beach is a must-visit, year-round," wrote a reviewer on Google.
Another individual suggested, "Go for a swim, picnic on the sand, and/or just take in the sights and sounds." Certainly, the gentle crash of the waves is tranquil enough to lull you to sleep or, at the very least, a deep state of relaxation. Plus, you can see nearby downtown Duluth in the far distance from Park Point Beach. That said, Park Point Recreation Area is located on a sandbar. As such, you will have to drive across Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge to get to this destination (parking is available for visitors). Other amenities for beachgoers include volleyball courts, restrooms, and more.
In the summertime, there are lifeguards posted at Park Point Recreation Area, allowing you to further relish Lake Superior's waters with ease. This an added bonus that not all beaches on the Great Lakes always have. Deepen your beach state of mind with a hike on the Park Point Nature Trail. Along the way, you'll pass by the Minnesota Point Lighthouse, a defunct and deteriorating structure built in the 1850s. Planning to stay overnight in Duluth? There are plenty of waterfront accommodations near Park Point Beach, including Park Point Marina Inn, one of Duluth's top hotels on Tripadvisor.
Methodology
As the Great Lakes are largely located in the Midwest, Islands chose to focus on beaches in this region. Our selections were chosen by researching and reviewing blog posts from Great Lakes Coastal, a brand dedicated to providing support and education about this freshwater system, as well as various articles from reputable sources. These include Afar, Thrillist, USA Today 10Best, Condé Nast Traveler, and others.
Additionally, reviews from Google and Tripadvisor were used to further narrow down and validate our chosen beaches, factoring in insight from real travelers. Things like amenities, accessibility, and nearby activities were also considered for a well-rounded experience. These steps were taken to present readers with a range of shorelines on the Great Lakes at destinations that are uniquely distinct from each other.