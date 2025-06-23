5 Must-Visit Beaches Along The Great Lakes Where Nature, Serenity, And Adventure Collide, According To Research

Grand Haven is a charming Midwest lakeside resort city where you'll discover Grand Haven City Beach. It's situated on Lake Michigan, less than an hour away from Grand Rapids, one of Michigan's largest cities. With clear soothing waters and rolling waves, you'll find yourself thinking you've been transported far and away from the Great Lakes State. However, there's more to enjoy besides the sand and water. According to users on Google, the sunsets at Grand Haven City beach are delightful.

If this wasn't enough, Grand Haven City Beach is located next to Grand Haven State Park, another site with an idyllic beach worth checking out. Several reviewers on Google suggest making the scenic walk from Grand Haven City Beach to Grand Haven State Park's nearby pier, which features not one but two lighthouses that date back to the 1800s. It's hardly surprising that Grand Haven City Beach was named one of the best beaches in Michigan by USA Today 10Best and one of the most beautiful beaches in the country by Condé Nast Traveler in 2025.

For your convenience, Grand Haven City Beach has on-site parking and bathrooms. Hungry? Dine at one of Downtown Grand Haven's many eateries, such as The Toasted Pickle, a top-rated spot serving specialty sandwiches. Grab one to go to savor while you take in the views of Lake Michigan at Grand Haven City Beach. If you're interested in spending a few days in the city, the Looking Glass Beachfront Inn is feet away from the shore and features a 4.9 rating on Tripadvisor.