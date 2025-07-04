Las Vegas' Underrated Neighborhood Blends Desert Beauty With A Massive City Park Near A Red Rock Canyon

You may think you know Las Vegas, a wild destination of abandon and a stage for all the world's most exclusive and desired events. But that's only the outer layer. To get a real sense of Las Vegas and its residents, you have to look beyond the dazzling, central 4-mile strip of casinos, hotels, convention centers, and boundless neon-lit leisure and nightlife establishments. Like anywhere else, the underrated areas away from the central thoroughfare are where you'll find residential hubs and quaint neighborhoods representing typical everyday life.

One of these neighborhoods in the northwest of the city, Centennial Hills, has a certain unassuming charm — a place where residents have made the desert their own with style and aplomb, flanked by the sprawling Centennial Hills Park. It's an area of land that further unfurls into an undulating, wide, open stretch sparsely populated by cacti and Joshua trees, lying just south of the lush Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort and overlooked by the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, one of the best national parks within driving distance of Las Vegas.