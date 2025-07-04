Renting A Car Overseas? Think Twice About Relying On Your Credit Card's Collision Damage Waiver Protection

You've already planned your route, worked out all the best places to stop, and decided which company to rent a car from for your trip to Europe — but what about insurance? When you go to pick up your rental car, they will probably offer you extra insurance for collision damage, but a lot of credit cards offer some emergency coverage. Unfortunately, it might not be safe to turn down the extra coverage and save a little cash for the rest of your trip's budget.

While you might be able to reduce your risk of car theft by putting a local newspaper on the dashboard, there's not much you can do to prevent collisions. There are ways to steer clear of reckless road trip mistakes, like keeping your eyes glued to the GPS instead of watching the road, but accidents are uncontrollable. If you've looked into your credit card's benefits, you may already have some coverage for emergencies overseas, especially if you have a card that caters to travelers. However, getting your credit card to cover damage to your rental car during your vacation is not as easy as converting points to airline miles. While some credit cards offer some insurance coverage for rental cars, exactly what and where you are covered depends on the card you have, so you will have to do some digging into your benefits if you want to say no to an extra rental insurance charge at pickup.