Theft-Proof Your Rental Car In Europe With A Clever Item Rick Steves Puts In The Dashboard
Are you considering renting a car in Europe? Smart move. Having wheels offers the chance to venture beyond tourist hotspots. Just imagine driving through the Italian countryside or exploring lesser-known French villages. Ultimately, this give you the freedom and convenience to plan the European vacation of your dreams. However, cars do come with one serious caveat: they increase your chances of theft.
Rental cars are prime targets for thieves. Think about it. Most people don't rent cars for a casual Sunday drive. They're likely traveling to several destinations in a car loaded with cameras, laptops, and luggage. To make matters worse, tourists aren't always aware of local scams. If they're walking around with a carefree attitude, theft might be the last thing on their radar — but unfortunately, getting robbed while on vacation will immediately destroy that happy-go-lucky vibe. Luckily, travel expert Rick Steves has a handy method of deterring thieves that requires very little effort.
Steves recommends placing a local newspaper under the rear window of a rental car. Since tourists rarely read the newspaper, people will assume you're a local, and thus, a less desirable target. This travel hack is simple and inexpensive, so you may as well try it! As an added bonus, it allows you to practice reading the local language. However, it's not the only preventative measure when renting a car in Europe. We've got more ways to theft-proof your vehicle for a stress-free vacation.
More ways to steer thieves away from your car
Do you want to really sell yourself as a local? Don't sabotage the newspaper trick by leaving tourist telltales scattered about your car. That means no maps spread across the passenger seat or travel itineraries on the dashboard. Anything that screams "I'm not from here" should be kept out of sight.
In fact, "out of sight, out of mind" is key in theft-proofing your vehicle. If valuables are visible from the outside, it may as well be an invitation to break into your car. And those closed bags and suitcases? They merely make the opportunistic mind wonder what's inside. It's best to leave your luggage in your accommodation, or in the trunk if that isn't possible. If your hotel comes with a safe, put it to good use by stashing passports, jewelry, and other valuables inside. And if you have to check out early, ask hosts or staff to store your belongings while you grab lunch.
Ultimately, you want to make your car unappealing to thieves. Empty the glove compartment and center console of anything valuable, and leave them open so outsiders won't be tempted. Got a hatchback? Leave it empty and covered during the daytime, and uncovered at night if possible. When it comes to parking, think like a thief. Parking in a well-lit or crowded area is a deterrent since it increases the chances of getting caught. Better yet, park next to a police station or guarded parking garage. And once parked, don't fret too much. With all these precautions, you're bound to feel safer on a European road trip, so you can enjoy both the journey and all the stops along the way.