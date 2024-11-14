Theft-Proof Your Rental Car In Europe With A Clever Item Rick Steves Puts In The Dashboard

Do you want to really sell yourself as a local? Don't sabotage the newspaper trick by leaving tourist telltales scattered about your car. That means no maps spread across the passenger seat or travel itineraries on the dashboard. Anything that screams "I'm not from here" should be kept out of sight.

In fact, "out of sight, out of mind" is key in theft-proofing your vehicle. If valuables are visible from the outside, it may as well be an invitation to break into your car. And those closed bags and suitcases? They merely make the opportunistic mind wonder what's inside. It's best to leave your luggage in your accommodation, or in the trunk if that isn't possible. If your hotel comes with a safe, put it to good use by stashing passports, jewelry, and other valuables inside. And if you have to check out early, ask hosts or staff to store your belongings while you grab lunch.

Ultimately, you want to make your car unappealing to thieves. Empty the glove compartment and center console of anything valuable, and leave them open so outsiders won't be tempted. Got a hatchback? Leave it empty and covered during the daytime, and uncovered at night if possible. When it comes to parking, think like a thief. Parking in a well-lit or crowded area is a deterrent since it increases the chances of getting caught. Better yet, park next to a police station or guarded parking garage. And once parked, don't fret too much. With all these precautions, you're bound to feel safer on a European road trip, so you can enjoy both the journey and all the stops along the way.

