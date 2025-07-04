This Luxury Cruise Line Just Announced The World's Most Expensive Cruise Ever, And Its Price Tag Is Unbelievable

It seems like there hasn't been a better time to book a cruise than now. Prices for these multi-day sea voyages have been falling and are expected to go down even more in 2026 and beyond. Some of them can be as low as $60 per night, especially for trips on older vessels, and the average price of a full-year, round-the-world cruise is probably lower than you'd expect, too. Unfortunately, though, with bargain prices, you're probably getting bargain quality — meaning that you're most likely not going to receive the best cuisine, accommodations, service, or amenities.

That said, if an excellent overall experience is important, then Regent Seven Seas Cruises is for you. A Miami-based, ultra-luxury cruise line with seven vessels, it's your best bet for exceptional quality and comfort on the ocean. And, if you're searching for a truly luxurious and transformative journey, Regent just announced an exciting new sailing for 2027: A 140-night adventure where passengers will circumnavigate the globe from Miami to New York.

Starting on January 11, 2027, Regent will welcome aboard its inaugural passengers for the unforgettable "World of Splendor" cruise. This one-of-a-kind journey covers 40 countries on six continents, with 71 ports-of-call and 14 overnight stays. It takes place on the Seven Seas Splendor, one of the newest vessels in Regent's fleet, which launched in 2020. The ship can carry up to 746 guests — small (by cruise standards) in order to maintain the exclusivity for which Regent is known. But what makes this sailing particularly unique? Well, for starters, it's the world's most expensive cruise ever, as of this writing. The most affordable room, the Deluxe Veranda (a cozy 307 square feet), starts at $91,499 per person. Meanwhile, the most opulent accommodation, the Regent Suite, carries an unbelievable price tag of $839,999.