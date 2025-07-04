This Luxury Cruise Line Just Announced The World's Most Expensive Cruise Ever, And Its Price Tag Is Unbelievable
It seems like there hasn't been a better time to book a cruise than now. Prices for these multi-day sea voyages have been falling and are expected to go down even more in 2026 and beyond. Some of them can be as low as $60 per night, especially for trips on older vessels, and the average price of a full-year, round-the-world cruise is probably lower than you'd expect, too. Unfortunately, though, with bargain prices, you're probably getting bargain quality — meaning that you're most likely not going to receive the best cuisine, accommodations, service, or amenities.
That said, if an excellent overall experience is important, then Regent Seven Seas Cruises is for you. A Miami-based, ultra-luxury cruise line with seven vessels, it's your best bet for exceptional quality and comfort on the ocean. And, if you're searching for a truly luxurious and transformative journey, Regent just announced an exciting new sailing for 2027: A 140-night adventure where passengers will circumnavigate the globe from Miami to New York.
Starting on January 11, 2027, Regent will welcome aboard its inaugural passengers for the unforgettable "World of Splendor" cruise. This one-of-a-kind journey covers 40 countries on six continents, with 71 ports-of-call and 14 overnight stays. It takes place on the Seven Seas Splendor, one of the newest vessels in Regent's fleet, which launched in 2020. The ship can carry up to 746 guests — small (by cruise standards) in order to maintain the exclusivity for which Regent is known. But what makes this sailing particularly unique? Well, for starters, it's the world's most expensive cruise ever, as of this writing. The most affordable room, the Deluxe Veranda (a cozy 307 square feet), starts at $91,499 per person. Meanwhile, the most opulent accommodation, the Regent Suite, carries an unbelievable price tag of $839,999.
The World of Splendor itinerary
This spectacular globetrotting journey begins in Miami, Florida, with a pre-departure gala and overnight stay. January and February take you through the teal-colored Caribbean Sea, with stops in Mexico, Belize, Honduras, the Cayman Islands, and more. You will also take part in an exclusive shore-side excursion in Panama City, which hosts the famed canal, as well as Central America's most luxurious waterfront enclave. Here you'll celebrate vibrant Carnival while indulging in local cuisine.
Cruising the Pacific, you'll reach Hawai'i as well as breathtaking French Polynesia. In March, you'll cross the International Date Line and spend time in Samoa, Fiji, and other serene South Pacific beauties. You'll pass through the Coral and Java seas, with stops in Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, and more. April and May bring two additional exclusive shore-side excursions in Colombo, Sri Lanka, for a bustling street festival, and Málaga, Spain, to enjoy a Roaring Twenties-themed gala. You'll also cross the Arabian and Red seas, stopping in history-filled destinations like Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt. Mid-May will be spent enjoying the wonders of Mediterranean Europe, including Greece and Italy. Finally, you'll cross the Atlantic Ocean and, on June 1, you'll dock in New York City after nearly five months at sea.
For long days crossing the ocean, onboard activities will keep you entertained. Practice your swing in the Golf Net or in the Putting Greens. Get your energy up with a run around the track on the sports deck, or a game of paddle tennis or bocce in the designated courts. In the evening, head to the casino to try your luck at roulette, find a seat at the two-deck Constellation Theater for a professionally-staged musical production, or enjoy inventive cocktails and a live band at the Splendor Lounge.
What to expect on Regent Seven Seas Cruises' voyage
Unlike many cruises which come with a plethora of hidden fees, the "World of Splendor" voyage is truly all-inclusive. From the shore excursions (up to 506) and spa access to the open bars and prepaid gratuities, this Regent journey ensures that you'll never have to dig out your wallet.
Even the lowest-priced rooms come with everything you need. The all-balcony, ocean-view suites onboard the 10-deck Explorer-class ship offer, at minimum, a flat-screen television, sitting area, bath products, laundry service, 24-hour in-room dining, a personalized minibar (replenished daily), and a furnished private balcony. And it only gets better from there. The impossibly lavish Regent Suite (pictured above), covering over 4,000 square feet, has an astonishing array of amenities and facilities. It is decorated with rare works by Picasso and features two separate bedrooms and balconies with heated pools, a bar overlooking the ocean, and three walk-in closets. It also boasts an in-suite spa with a Jacuzzi, sauna, and steam room.
Regent is already known for serving up the best epicurean experience at sea and, on this trip, the culinary offerings — from eight stellar restaurants, grills, and cafés — certainly won't disappoint. Enjoy a succulent porterhouse steak or a lemon-butter whole Maine lobster from Prime 7. Bring a taste of Italy onboard in Sette Mari at La Veranda, starting with an array of antipasti and finishing with a buffet of specialty desserts. Or design a customized entrée from a selection of high-quality mains, sides, and sauces at Compass Rose. You even have the opportunity to learn new recipes, as well as the history of the dishes, from master chefs in the culinary arts kitchen's unique, beginner-friendly classes — just one of many daytime enrichment activities on this once-in-a-lifetime sailing.