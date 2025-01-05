Central America's Most Luxurious Waterfront Enclave Has Skyscrapers And Man-Made Islands Like Dubai

By the glittering reflections of skyscrapers in the water, you might be tempted to think you are looking at Dubai, the sparkling city of the United Arab Emirates. Known for its towering buildings and lavish luxury resorts, like Atlantis The Royal, on the water, Dubai has inspired cities to reach new heights.

This is Punta Pacifica, a luxury enclave in Panama hoping to become the Dubai of Central America, especially given its strategic position next to the iconic Panama Canal. An estimated $270 billion worth of cargo passes through the Panama Canal. When the United States transferred ownership of the canal to Panama's government in 1999, it opened the door to a real estate boom. That included the sculpting of Punta Pacifica in the 1990s from reclaimed land — similar to Dubai's architectural story. Unlike Dubai, however, Panama still has one of the lowest costs of living in the world.

Perhaps no other place in Panama represents the country's ambitions as much as Punta Pacifica. It can already claim to have the tallest building in the region, the JW Marriott Panama. Its arcing sail shape dominates the Panama Bay skyline and houses a casino, hotel, residences, and restaurants. It's not the only high-rise with lofty ambitions. Punta Pacifica aims to be the premier neighborhood for luxury-seekers who want to be near the iconic Panama Canal. Ostentatious condos and high-end shopping malls have sprouted across the waterfront, drawing visitors intrigued by this extravagance.