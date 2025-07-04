This Epic Yellowstone Trail Hikes Out To The Giant Waterfall In The Park's Rarely-Visited 'Cascade Corner'

Between vibrant pools and roaming herds of bison, there's no shortage of things to do and places to explore in Yellowstone National Park — but try not to overlook the waterfalls. While they're not as well known as the blasting geysers and the colorful geothermal pools, Yellowstone's waterfalls are exceptionally beautiful. If you're willing to get off the beaten path, there is a region of the park where you can still explore without crowds, while seeing incredible falls: Cascade Corner. Start with the hike to Union Falls.

The trek to reach Union Falls [pictured] is long, but the falls at the end are worth it. Found at the intersection of two powerful creeks, the water here pours down a 265 foot cliff. On the way down, it fans out into innumerable little rushing streams down the rock, to bubble across the stones at the bottom. This region gets more rain than any other part of the park, meaning that, unlike other falls which are only impressive at certain times of the year, at Union Falls you have a good chance of seeing a truly spectacular sight. However, the fast-flowing rivers can make getting to the falls dangerous in early spring and even into June and July, so you might have a better time in the fall, which is one of the best times to visit Yellowstone, anyway.