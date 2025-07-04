This Epic Yellowstone Trail Hikes Out To The Giant Waterfall In The Park's Rarely-Visited 'Cascade Corner'
Between vibrant pools and roaming herds of bison, there's no shortage of things to do and places to explore in Yellowstone National Park — but try not to overlook the waterfalls. While they're not as well known as the blasting geysers and the colorful geothermal pools, Yellowstone's waterfalls are exceptionally beautiful. If you're willing to get off the beaten path, there is a region of the park where you can still explore without crowds, while seeing incredible falls: Cascade Corner. Start with the hike to Union Falls.
The trek to reach Union Falls [pictured] is long, but the falls at the end are worth it. Found at the intersection of two powerful creeks, the water here pours down a 265 foot cliff. On the way down, it fans out into innumerable little rushing streams down the rock, to bubble across the stones at the bottom. This region gets more rain than any other part of the park, meaning that, unlike other falls which are only impressive at certain times of the year, at Union Falls you have a good chance of seeing a truly spectacular sight. However, the fast-flowing rivers can make getting to the falls dangerous in early spring and even into June and July, so you might have a better time in the fall, which is one of the best times to visit Yellowstone, anyway.
What it's like to hike the Union Falls Trail
While there are picturesque Wyoming hikes fulI of photogenic mountain beauty, don't expect those kinds of views along the Union Falls Trail. You will spend most of your time on this trail hiking through lush temperate forest and deep woods where you won't be able to see much of the surrounding landscape — just the trees and little forest streams along the way.
If you're planning to hike to Union Falls, you should plan to be on the trail for a long time. Most hikers take around six hours to reach the falls. Most of the trail is easy to hike and generally fairly flat and even. You should expect to cross fast-flowing streams as you go, so you may want to consider hiking poles and water shoes. Exactly how deep the water is depends on the season and how recently (and heavily) it rained.
How to find Union Falls in Yellowstone's Cascade Corner
One of the best ways to avoid national park crowds in Yellowstone is to skip the boardwalks and head into the more remote parts of this vast park. The reason most visitors don't make their way to The Belcher Region and the beautiful Cascade Corner is that it's tricky to get to. The easiest way to get there is actually by leaving the park by the South Entrance. If you're planning to break this trip up into multiple days, consider stopping at the ranger station on your way out and reserving a campsite. The first one along the trail is about six miles from the trailhead, so depending on the time of year, you'll probably want to leave relatively early so you have time to set up your campsite and relax before it starts to get dark.
The trailhead can be found along Grassy Lake Road. Even though you'll be driving this route, for many, it's the trickiest part of the journey. The road is rough and subject to closures, so you'll need to come prepared with a vehicle that can handle it. Once you arrive at the parking lot, you'll be at the Grassy Lake Trailhead. After a short walk, you'll be back inside Yellowstone and on the trail to Union Falls.