This Wyoming Hike Full Of Mountain Beauty Is So Picturesque It's Named After How Photogenic It Is
Photographer's Point offers one of the best vantage points in the stunning paradise that is the Wind River Range in the Continental Divide. From this lookout, visitors can enjoy the clear lakes, dense forests, and surrounding meadows set against the backdrop of Wyoming's wilderness. As a plus, mountains such as Mount Sacagawea and Mount Helen, as well as Fremont Peak among others can be clearly glimpsed from this overlook. To top it all off, you're bound to run into some beautiful wildlife in the area such as moose, bears, and many bird species for a truly unforgettable hiking experience.
To begin your adventure in the Wind River Mountains you first need to reach Pinedale, Wyoming. Although Lander— home to this breathtaking and underrated geological canyon wonder — and Dubois are two other cities close to the mountains. While it's considered a challenging hike, the rewarding views along the way and from the summit make it one of the most popular treks in the Wind River Range and Fremont Creek Valley.
The scenic hike can begin from Elkhart Park, Sacred Rim, or Pole Creek Trailheads. The Sacred Rim trailhead has parking available, while Pole Creek tends to be a bit more crowded than the others. Pinedale is easily reached by flying into the Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) in Teton County or driving from Yellowstone or Grand Teton National Park, renowned for its crystal clear waters and scenery, on the US 189 and US 191 highways for about an hour and a half.
Hiking all the way to the Photographer's Point lookout
Pinedale is definitely the best starting point for reaching Photographer's Point. From here, drive 0.3 miles on Highway 191 and onto Fremont Lake Road towards Pole Creek Trailhead at Elkhart Park. Continue for 14 miles until reaching the trails' parking lot where the hike to Photographer's Point begins. Don't forget to bring your camera, as you'll encounter some of Wyoming's most spectacular scenery.
The overall round-trip hike towards Photographer's Point will take you around four hours to complete. As soon as you begin your trek on Pole Creek Trailhead, you will be surrounded by lush forests. The road occasionally opens up to reveal some meadows, and this is where you might run into the local moose, so be mindful and try not to disturb the animals. After passing the meadows you will glimpse some of the aforementioned mountain peaks, and this is where the hike gets a little bit tricky.
You will be met with rocky outcrops and some ponds as you progress through your journey. As such, the overall trek is considered of moderate difficulty, although the more than 1,000 feet of elevation can prove too strenuous for some people. After almost 5 miles, you will have reached Photographer's Point and its breathtaking views. It is now time for you to enjoy the view and take some photos before going back the same way you came. By following this route, you will have completed the whole of the 9-mile hike towards (and back from) Photographer's Point.
Some considerations to be taken before hiking to Photographer's Point
Although the hike to Photographer's Point is not extremely challenging, the first stretch of the trail does involve some climbing elevation. The roads leading to the Point are all well-kept, however, the trail can get muddy after the rain, making it slippery and a little dangerous. Also, since Pole Creek Trailhead is popular among backpackers, it can be very crowded and busy at times. You will also meet many horseback riders during your journey, so keep an eye out for them to avoid any accidents.
On another note, dogs are allowed during this hike — with some areas permitting them to be off their leash. As such, equipping them with bear bells is advisable in order to prevent any encounters with the local wildlife. Finally, since you're probably going to want to snap many photos of the beautiful scenery along the way, try to attempt this hike on a clear day. Light clouds might help get a nice shot, but it's best to completely avoid overcast days. Also, the best time to visit the Point is from July until September, which guarantees you get the best weather (and views) from the lookout.