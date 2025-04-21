This Wyoming Hike Full Of Mountain Beauty Is So Picturesque It's Named After How Photogenic It Is

Photographer's Point offers one of the best vantage points in the stunning paradise that is the Wind River Range in the Continental Divide. From this lookout, visitors can enjoy the clear lakes, dense forests, and surrounding meadows set against the backdrop of Wyoming's wilderness. As a plus, mountains such as Mount Sacagawea and Mount Helen, as well as Fremont Peak among others can be clearly glimpsed from this overlook. To top it all off, you're bound to run into some beautiful wildlife in the area such as moose, bears, and many bird species for a truly unforgettable hiking experience.

To begin your adventure in the Wind River Mountains you first need to reach Pinedale, Wyoming. Although Lander— home to this breathtaking and underrated geological canyon wonder — and Dubois are two other cities close to the mountains. While it's considered a challenging hike, the rewarding views along the way and from the summit make it one of the most popular treks in the Wind River Range and Fremont Creek Valley.

The scenic hike can begin from Elkhart Park, Sacred Rim, or Pole Creek Trailheads. The Sacred Rim trailhead has parking available, while Pole Creek tends to be a bit more crowded than the others. Pinedale is easily reached by flying into the Jackson Hole Airport (JAC) in Teton County or driving from Yellowstone or Grand Teton National Park, renowned for its crystal clear waters and scenery, on the US 189 and US 191 highways for about an hour and a half.