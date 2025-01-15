The Best Ways To Avoid National Park Crowds During Peak Season

In general, national parks in the United States get the most visitors in the summertime. It's easy to understand why: kids are out of school, the weather is beautiful, and most of the trails and attractions are likely to be open. If you're planning to explore national parks in their peak season, however, it's important that you know what to expect. If you're imagining a quiet, restful stroll by Yellowstone National Park's famous geyser Old Faithful, for example, you're going to be disappointed when you get there and find yourself craning your neck for a good view around fellow visitors. However, there are some things you can do to avoid crowds without sacrificing the summer sun, like picking the right spots to visit at the right time of day.

One option for a crowd-free vacation in the summer is simply to choose one of the lesser-visited national parks. Even in peak season, there are still some U.S. national parks to visit if you want to avoid crowds and just admire wildlife. If you want to see the Alaskan wilderness at Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve or explore Michigan's remote island ecosystem in Isle Royale National Park, you won't have to worry too much about running into other park visitors. On the other hand, if you're dreaming of a trip to popular parks like Great Smoky Mountains or Zion, you will need another strategy.