The Best Ways To Avoid National Park Crowds During Peak Season
In general, national parks in the United States get the most visitors in the summertime. It's easy to understand why: kids are out of school, the weather is beautiful, and most of the trails and attractions are likely to be open. If you're planning to explore national parks in their peak season, however, it's important that you know what to expect. If you're imagining a quiet, restful stroll by Yellowstone National Park's famous geyser Old Faithful, for example, you're going to be disappointed when you get there and find yourself craning your neck for a good view around fellow visitors. However, there are some things you can do to avoid crowds without sacrificing the summer sun, like picking the right spots to visit at the right time of day.
One option for a crowd-free vacation in the summer is simply to choose one of the lesser-visited national parks. Even in peak season, there are still some U.S. national parks to visit if you want to avoid crowds and just admire wildlife. If you want to see the Alaskan wilderness at Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve or explore Michigan's remote island ecosystem in Isle Royale National Park, you won't have to worry too much about running into other park visitors. On the other hand, if you're dreaming of a trip to popular parks like Great Smoky Mountains or Zion, you will need another strategy.
Choose the right time to explore the park
If you know that you want your national park trip to happen during peak season but you have some flexibility about exactly when you go, you may be able to score a quieter trip. Summer weekends, holidays, and dates when you can get into national parks for free tend to be absolutely packed at destinations. If you're able to plan ahead and pick dates when people are less likely to have the day off from work (or be taking the day off specifically to take advantage of a park event), you might be able to enjoy the views without waiting in line. Consider Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for your best shot at a more private experience in nature.
If you do a lot of sightseeing, you probably already know that the best time to show up to tourist hot spots is first thing in the morning — and that holds true for American national parks. It's even worth getting a campsite and staying inside the park overnight if you can. If you're willing to explore the park at dusk or dawn, not only will you be treated to some breathtaking sunrises and sunsets, but you're also more likely to see active wildlife in the mornings and evenings.
Explore the wilder parts of national parks
If you've been attracted to a specific national park because you desperately want to see one particular view or do one iconic hike, then you're probably going to end up having to compete with a lot of other visitors to the park. But, if you're willing to explore beyond the bucket list spots where most people go, you can discover awe-inspiring, secluded experiences in nature, even in the busiest national parks during peak season. That might mean something as simple as choosing Acadia National Park's lesser-visited Schoodic Peninsula [pictured] or a park ranger tour that has a cap on how many people can attend. However, if you're truly dedicated to experiencing nature on your own (or at least without crowds), consider heading into the backcountry.
A backcountry hike could be a day trip into the wilderness or a camping retreat, depending on what you're looking for. While you're there, you will be far away from civilization, so you'll have to rely on your own knowledge and skills (possibly aided by the excellent National Park Service App's maps) to trek the backcountry safely. Even enormously popular parks, like Great Smoky Mountains, have miles of trails to explore where you are likely to be able to walk a long time without encountering another person. Just make sure to check what permits are required before you leave, and make sure someone who isn't on the trail with you knows when to expect you back.