One Of America's Best Secret Beaches Is In A Landlocked State Out West That Requires Scenic Hiking To Reach
Sandbeach Lake in Colorado ranked 35 on Frugal Flyer's list of best secret beaches. It may surprise you to find some of the top options are in landlocked states, but this destination definitely deserves its place on the list. The lake is 16.5 acres, with a maximum depth of 50 feet. In fact, it's considered to be one of the deepest lakes in Rocky Mountain National Park, the US National Park that is a hidden gem for outdoor adventures. While much of the water is surrounded by cliffs or forest, there is a beautiful big stretch of white sandy beach on one side, perfect for relaxing and dipping your toes into the water.
Part of what makes this beach such a secret is the fact that it's not the easiest to get to. It requires quite a bit of a hike, which isn't for everyone. The path isn't a simple one either. To get to the water, you're looking at just over 4 miles of trail, which of course means 4 miles back. If you want to visit the water, it's probably worth it to plan on staying the night, as the whole trip takes most people four to five hours to complete, not leaving you a lot of time to enjoy the water in just one day, even if you start early. Additionally, the hike is fairly intense. During the 4 miles, you increase almost 2,000 feet in elevation, ending at over 10,000 feet above sea level, which is a difficult place to be for people more used to living at lower elevations. If you can't take a few days to acclimatize, it's a good idea to start the hike slow and bring plenty of water.
What you need to visit Sandbeach Lake
Thankfully, there are camping sites near the lake. You have access to a total of five spots, with one dedicated to large groups. However, it is truly rustic camping, as there is no water or electricity, nor bathrooms. Because of the length of time it takes to get back to civilization, and the lack of amenities, it's a good idea to be prepared when you are heading out.
Another item you must have is a permit and dashtag for your vehicle. The lake is part of Rocky Mountain National Park, and when camping or backpacking overnight, you must carry a physical permit with you at all times, which you can pick up at visitor centers in the park. Additionally, you need to plan to carry a hard-sided and bear-resistant food storage canister with you. It is a bit of a pain to bring, but the park requires that all trash, food, and any other strongly scented items are stored in there to protect you from the bears that live in the area.
Before you head out, make sure you understand all other requirements and rules as well. There are a few worth familiarizing yourself with, but the major ones include knowing campfires are prohibited (though portable stoves are allowed) and that the park does not allow dispersed camping. In addition to getting a permit for overnight trips, you need to have a pass to enter Rocky Mountain National Park. Generally, this is $30 a day for the average user, but they offer discounts for visitors staying longer, the elderly, and a few other groups.
Areas surrounding Sandbeach Lake
This lake is open all year long, but for the average adventurer, it's a good idea to go in the middle or near the end of summer. Thanks to the high elevation and the fact that most of the trail is covered by trees, there is snow (depending on the time of the year) along the way. For an easier hike without dealing with slushy and slippery patches, stick to later summer hiking.
Sandbeach Lake is near a small community in Colorado called Allenspark. It's only a six-minute drive from this town to the trailhead, making it an ideal place to set up as a home base. There are charming lodges and bed and breakfasts to stay in. Visitors also have plenty of other hikes in the area to try out, including Meadow Mountain Trail and Lily Lake Trail, perfect for viewing wildflowers in late spring and early summer. The park has quite a few lakes throughout, and many are more accessible than Sandbeach Lake — such as a glistening emerald lake awaiting at a beginner-friendly Rocky Mountain National Park hike, which may not be as crowded as some other options. If you want to expand your horizons when it comes to outdoor activities, there are also opportunities for adventures like fly fishing and horseback riding.
Though you're in fairly open wilderness, you're not all that isolated. The trailhead is only an hour or so from Boulder, which has an airport perfect for flying into. It's also within easy driving distance to Estes Park, about 25 minutes, home to one of the most affordable resorts hidden in the heart of Colorado's Rockies offering endless recreation, acting as another great home base option while visiting this part of Colorado.