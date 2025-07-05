One Of America's Best Secret Beaches Is In A Landlocked State Out West That Requires Scenic Hiking To Reach

Sandbeach Lake in Colorado ranked 35 on Frugal Flyer's list of best secret beaches. It may surprise you to find some of the top options are in landlocked states, but this destination definitely deserves its place on the list. The lake is 16.5 acres, with a maximum depth of 50 feet. In fact, it's considered to be one of the deepest lakes in Rocky Mountain National Park, the US National Park that is a hidden gem for outdoor adventures. While much of the water is surrounded by cliffs or forest, there is a beautiful big stretch of white sandy beach on one side, perfect for relaxing and dipping your toes into the water.

Part of what makes this beach such a secret is the fact that it's not the easiest to get to. It requires quite a bit of a hike, which isn't for everyone. The path isn't a simple one either. To get to the water, you're looking at just over 4 miles of trail, which of course means 4 miles back. If you want to visit the water, it's probably worth it to plan on staying the night, as the whole trip takes most people four to five hours to complete, not leaving you a lot of time to enjoy the water in just one day, even if you start early. Additionally, the hike is fairly intense. During the 4 miles, you increase almost 2,000 feet in elevation, ending at over 10,000 feet above sea level, which is a difficult place to be for people more used to living at lower elevations. If you can't take a few days to acclimatize, it's a good idea to start the hike slow and bring plenty of water.