Mexico's Best Eco-Resort Is An All-Inclusive Sunny Coastal Gem Promising Luxury And Mountain Views

The Mexican Coast is a true travel wonder, providing some of the most gorgeous beaches and scenery to be found in the entire world. However, tourists can leave behind a sizable carbon footprint (sometimes inadvertently) at many of the region's all-inclusive resorts. These conditions have even contributed to one popular Mexico beach town being named the world's worst tourist destination for 2025. Playa Viva, an eco-resort located in Juluchuca, Mexico, aims to change this trend. The resort provides an environmentally conscious experience that is as concerned with preserving its jaw-dropping scenery as it is in providing a tranquil and transportive experience.

In January 2023, the B Corporation gave the hotel a score of 110 — the highest score ever given to a hotel by the company. The B Corporation awards for-profit businesses that "meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability." For Playa Vista, that means avoiding plastic, providing Wi-Fi only in designated public areas, and using solar panels to produce all necessary energy.

While these conditions can certainly be a rugged adjustment for some vacationers, most have found it to be an intoxicating experience that brings them closer to oneness with the staggering beauty of the surrounding natural landscapes. In lieu of modern contrivances, travelers are treated to a mile-long stretch of undisturbed scenic beach, the freshest food from community farms, and yoga classes that bring Playa Viva visitors closer to a real sense of restoration.