Mexico's Best Eco-Resort Is An All-Inclusive Sunny Coastal Gem Promising Luxury And Mountain Views
The Mexican Coast is a true travel wonder, providing some of the most gorgeous beaches and scenery to be found in the entire world. However, tourists can leave behind a sizable carbon footprint (sometimes inadvertently) at many of the region's all-inclusive resorts. These conditions have even contributed to one popular Mexico beach town being named the world's worst tourist destination for 2025. Playa Viva, an eco-resort located in Juluchuca, Mexico, aims to change this trend. The resort provides an environmentally conscious experience that is as concerned with preserving its jaw-dropping scenery as it is in providing a tranquil and transportive experience.
In January 2023, the B Corporation gave the hotel a score of 110 — the highest score ever given to a hotel by the company. The B Corporation awards for-profit businesses that "meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability." For Playa Vista, that means avoiding plastic, providing Wi-Fi only in designated public areas, and using solar panels to produce all necessary energy.
While these conditions can certainly be a rugged adjustment for some vacationers, most have found it to be an intoxicating experience that brings them closer to oneness with the staggering beauty of the surrounding natural landscapes. In lieu of modern contrivances, travelers are treated to a mile-long stretch of undisturbed scenic beach, the freshest food from community farms, and yoga classes that bring Playa Viva visitors closer to a real sense of restoration.
The accommodations at Playa Viva are truly unique
Ditch any conventional notion you have of a standard hotel room. At Playa Viva, most of the EcoCasitas resemble giant bamboo treehouses held in place by surrounding palms and with an opening facing the Pacific. Many rooms don't come equipped with Wi-Fi or the convenience of locked doors. While this setup might be an adjustment for some travelers, past visitor Alex Postman (writer for Yolo Journal) said of the rooms, "you are thrillingly exposed but incredibly safe ... cocooned in the white noise of crashing waves. I slept incredibly well."
Meals included in the guest package are deliciously fresh and cultivated by the surrounding community. Served buffet-style out of ceramic dishes in the main pavilion, delicious classic Mexican standards like huevos rancheros and fresh ceviche featuring ingredients sourced directly from local farms await guests. If dining on the freshest local food right by the ocean isn't enough to satisfy, a popular bar on the beach serves famous basil margaritas. While Mexico certainly has more well-known all-inclusive resorts (like this top-rated, all-inclusive hideaway in Cancun), the amenities offered at Playa Viva make charming use of the area's abundant natural beauty.
Playa Viva prioritizes embracing wellness and nature
Similar to the cliffside Cala De Mar Resort and Spa on Mexico's West Coast, Playa Viva offers on-site activities that blend perfectly with the bliss of its surroundings. Beachfront spa services help guests unwind as they enjoy a deep tissue massage and watch through white drapes as the tide rolls in. Yoga is a highly encouraged option at the hotel, and guests can sign up for classes and meditations. Two buildings are designated for yoga, with one resembling a giant turtle. This alludes to one of the property's most magical offerings: a turtle sanctuary. Included in the stay is a chance to release newborn turtle hatchlings into the ocean (given you're visiting during the proper season).
Playa Viva offers a truly unforgettable, almost spiritual experience while promoting and practicing the virtues of natural sustainability. Given all of its wonders, prices for booking and getting there are actually pretty reasonable. Flying to Zihuatanejo International Airport is the first step, and visitors are highly advised to rent a car to fully take in the town. Nightly rates run from about $300 to $745, depending on room type. Food and yoga classes are included in the price.