A Wildly Popular Mexico Beach Town Has Been Named The World's Worst Tourist Destination For 2025

It's not that any traveler plans to go to a disappointing beach, but sometimes the most popular beach destinations can quickly deflate expectations when you realize how crowded, price-gouged, and generally overhyped they can be. A number of beach towns could be contenders for "worst tourist destination." There's Spain's iconic beach party destination of Ibiza, frequently considered overrated and expensive, and one TikToker claimed that St. Lucia may not be the paradise that it seems, with its high prices and rainy weather. But a study by the Daily Mail puts Mexico's Cancún at the top of the list of the most disappointing tourist cities of 2025.

That ranking comes from visitors themselves. The Daily Mail analyzed nearly 100,000 Google reviews of 100 of the world's most-visited cities, and it found that 14.2% of Cancún's reviews were negative, the highest of all cities analyzed. It beat out the second-worst-rated city, Antalya, Turkey, by 2 whole percentage points. The most common charges against Cancún were its marked-up prices, relentless souvenir hawkers, and a superficial, tourist-centric feel.

Google reviewer Ruediger Schoenbohm wrote of Dolphins Beach, one of the most well-known beaches in Cancún, "Today it's small (steep), dirty, crowded with some deserted construction ruins. No place worth to see." According to SECTUR data (via Tourism Analytics), there were over 9.7 million international arrivals in Cancún in 2024, more than double the amount of arrivals for Mexico's second-biggest travel destination, Mexico City. The huge influx of tourists can make for overcrowded beaches and an overburdened city, where upselling becomes the standard to keep up with business.