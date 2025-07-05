One Of Britain's Best Road Trip Routes Is A Scenic Coastal Drive With Majestic Cliffs, Wineries, And Beaches

The South Downs National Park offers a beautiful natural escape, resplendent with all the idyllic cliches you'd expect of the English countryside. It sweeps gently eastward across a picturesque stretch of Britain's countryside, beginning with market towns and undulating farmlands. The landscape unfolds through lush woodland paths, winding country lanes, and cobbled villages with charming thatched cottages. Eventually, the scenery tumbles dramatically via the iconic Seven Sisters white cliffs, to rugged beaches and into the deep blues of the English Channel, where you'll find car-free islands like pretty Sark, a favorite of stargazers.

Driving the South Downs is a journey in itself, where gentle curves and undulating roads take you through whisper-quiet villages, sheep and cow-dotted hillsides, and sweeping vistas that change with the seasons. Take your time on the country roads, as some of them, though scenic, can be hazardous, and be sure to make frequent stops at medieval churches and countryside pubs to really get a feel for the region.

The closest major airport to the South Downs is London's Heathrow, at about 50 miles away. The drive from the airport takes around one hour and 26 minutes, but it makes sense to journey via the capital to see some of the main sights, like Kensington Gardens, the most vibrant gardens in the world. If you're traveling to the region by public transport, then the best route is by direct train from London's Clapham Junction to Arundel, which takes around one hour and 20 minutes.