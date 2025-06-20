The Most Vibrant Garden In The World Is A Lush European Gem Surrounded By Royal Grounds And Flower Beds

If there's a single thing London does exceptionally well, it's the elegant wealth of gardens and parks that fill much of the city. In the central zones, you'll find everything from ruined churches turned into walled gardens at Dunstan's in the East, city views from impeccably manicured lawns in Greenwich, and indoor gardens set into iconic Brutalist architecture at the Barbican. And while they're all delightful, the pristinely landscaped Kensington Gardens wrapped around Kensington Palace, the official residence of TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales and their family, is, according to science, the most vibrant garden in the world.

Hotel chain Premier Inn performed an analysis of 156 of the world's major gardens via imagery obtained from Google Earth. The chain, which recently released the study on its website, extracted hue, saturation, and brightness levels from the images, and then utilized AI to calculate an overall vibrancy score based on the saturation and brightness scores of each garden. Surprisingly, London's idyllic Kew Gardens came in second place, Scotland's enchanting Inveraray Castle Gardens took third, and London's Kyoto Garden, just a 25-minute walk away from Kensington Palace, is in fifth. Thus firmly cementing the U.K. as one of the world's most vibrant destinations. For gardens, at least.

Much of Kensington Gardens' beauty comes from its stunning avenues lined with trees, cherry blossoms, and magnolias, but a highlight is the Italian Gardens, an ornamental water garden with olive groves set around an ornate Victorian pump house, the elegant landscapes animated by marble water fountains and various sculptures. Close to the palace, the towering Albert Memorial, which overlooks the rotunda of the iconic Royal Albert Hall, makes an iconic southern boundary of the gardens.