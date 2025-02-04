A Car-Free Island In The English Channel Is A Serene Stargazing Haven With Quirky Charm And Wild Beauty

Ibiza and Mykonos are among the most popular European island escapes. However, if you seek a getaway off the beaten path, visit Sark, a verdant island with majestically wild coastal beauty. This hidden gem is located in the English Channel, sandwiched between Guernsey and Normandy, France. Sark belongs to the Bailiwick of Guernsey, one of the Crown Dependencies. In simpler terms: This tiny island is self-governing, though certain matters (like defense) are handled by the United Kingdom. Nevertheless, a world of wonder awaits in Sark. Like Mackinac Island, a dreamy American destination where cars are banned, you won't find any automobiles here.

Another ordinary sight missing in Sark? Streetlights. Indeed, packing a flashlight, (colloquially known as a torch) is recommended. This lack of illumination provides visitors with astonishing views of the cosmos when clear skies are in the forecast. It's little wonder that in 2011 Sark was the first Dark Sky Island to be designated by DarkSky International (the same organization that designated the best U.S. National Parks for stargazing).

If you want to further elevate your stargazing experience, you can do so at the Sark Observatory, helmed by the Sark Astronomy Society (SAstroS). For a nominal fee (less than $13 at the time of writing), you can book a session to observe space and its ethereal gifts via telescope. With unbelievable stargazing opportunities and unspoiled landscapes, Sark is heaven on earth for nature enthusiasts.