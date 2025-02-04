A Car-Free Island In The English Channel Is A Serene Stargazing Haven With Quirky Charm And Wild Beauty
Ibiza and Mykonos are among the most popular European island escapes. However, if you seek a getaway off the beaten path, visit Sark, a verdant island with majestically wild coastal beauty. This hidden gem is located in the English Channel, sandwiched between Guernsey and Normandy, France. Sark belongs to the Bailiwick of Guernsey, one of the Crown Dependencies. In simpler terms: This tiny island is self-governing, though certain matters (like defense) are handled by the United Kingdom. Nevertheless, a world of wonder awaits in Sark. Like Mackinac Island, a dreamy American destination where cars are banned, you won't find any automobiles here.
Another ordinary sight missing in Sark? Streetlights. Indeed, packing a flashlight, (colloquially known as a torch) is recommended. This lack of illumination provides visitors with astonishing views of the cosmos when clear skies are in the forecast. It's little wonder that in 2011 Sark was the first Dark Sky Island to be designated by DarkSky International (the same organization that designated the best U.S. National Parks for stargazing).
If you want to further elevate your stargazing experience, you can do so at the Sark Observatory, helmed by the Sark Astronomy Society (SAstroS). For a nominal fee (less than $13 at the time of writing), you can book a session to observe space and its ethereal gifts via telescope. With unbelievable stargazing opportunities and unspoiled landscapes, Sark is heaven on earth for nature enthusiasts.
Discover the enchanting natural beauty of Sark in the Channel Islands
Although the idea of visiting a destination with no cars may sound daunting, don't sweat it. Sark is only three miles long, making exploring by foot feasible. There are several walking trails around the island that will allow you to fully immerse yourself in Sark's pristine scenery. For instance, the Northeast Route begins at Harbour Hill and leads visitors past guest houses, homestays, and the historic Sark Lighthouse, among other sights. Along the way you'll be rewarded with ocean views and lush greenery.
Alternatively, if you're looking for a faster way to traverse Sark, you can rent a standard or electric bike (which some consider the best way to explore a new country) at a local business like AtoB Cycles. Keep in mind that it's customary to stay on the left side of the road. Whatever mode of transportation you decide on, know that it's easy to get to Sark's impressive attractions. This includes Creux Harbour, where you can take a dip and enjoy cliffside vistas.
Another must-visit to add to your Sark itinerary is La Seigneurie Gardens. Ranked as one of the top attractions on the island on Tripadvisor, it is four acres of a botanist's dream. There are endless flowers, a stately home built in the 1500s, a maze, and an eatery, Hathaway's, that serves pasta, and sandwiches, and plenty more. La Seigneurie Gardens is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What you need to know to plan your dream vacation to Sark in the Channel Islands
With no cars or lights, Sark grants visitors the opportunity to get away from it all. However, getting to Sark is part of the adventure. As mentioned above, an ocean voyage is required to reach Sark; there is no airport on the island. A common way to get to Sark is a scenic ferry ride from Guernsey via the Isle of Sark Shipping Company. The vessel departs from St Peter Port with a journey length of under an hour.
Now, you're probably wondering how to get to Guernsey in the first place. This island is a short flight away from London and other major cities. (Note that Guernsey Airport is around 10 minutes away from St Peter Port.)
As for where to stay in Sark, there are guest houses and hotels, including La Moinerie Village. This three-star establishment near La Seigneurie Gardens offers visitors their choice of a basic farmhouse room or a larger luxury lodge. Prices can go for well over $200 a night. During Sark's peak season (spring, summer, and early fall), you can expect higher prices for accommodations as well as the ferry ride over (the ferry sometimes sells out as well).
Thinking about a winter trip to Sark? You can expect mild climates but do take into account that some businesses may have different hours or close entirely in the off-season. Lastly, bring cash, specifically British Pounds, as Sark does not have ATMs.