Indy's Underrated Neighborhood Has Green Spaces, Global Eats, And One Of The Biggest Malls In Indiana

Some Indianapolis neighborhoods make a statement with postcard-worthy scenery. Examples of this include Delaware Trails, with its canal views and lush gardens, and Fletcher Place, with its cobblestone charm and blooming trees. Castleton, by contrast, earns its place through substance over spectacle. Located in northeast Indianapolis, this underrated enclave is a quick drive from downtown and has an interesting history. Castleton has grown from a tiny nine-lot settlement founded by Thomas Gentry in 1852 into a regional hub. Once a center for brickmaking, it was absorbed into Indianapolis through the 1970 Unigov initiative and, by the 1990s, had evolved into a commercial powerhouse with 19 shopping centers concentrated in just 2 square miles.

Despite its urban footprint, Castleton retains plenty of green space, thanks in large part to Sahm Park. This 85-acre green space, established in 1963, remains central to the neighborhood's identity. With a 400,000-gallon aquatic center, trails, disc golf course, and sports courts, it's a vital hub for recreation. Sahm Park anchors the community and is close to Castleton's other defining features — a gigantic shopping mall and a dining scene as diverse as the neighborhood itself.