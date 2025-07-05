Indy's Underrated Neighborhood Has Green Spaces, Global Eats, And One Of The Biggest Malls In Indiana
Some Indianapolis neighborhoods make a statement with postcard-worthy scenery. Examples of this include Delaware Trails, with its canal views and lush gardens, and Fletcher Place, with its cobblestone charm and blooming trees. Castleton, by contrast, earns its place through substance over spectacle. Located in northeast Indianapolis, this underrated enclave is a quick drive from downtown and has an interesting history. Castleton has grown from a tiny nine-lot settlement founded by Thomas Gentry in 1852 into a regional hub. Once a center for brickmaking, it was absorbed into Indianapolis through the 1970 Unigov initiative and, by the 1990s, had evolved into a commercial powerhouse with 19 shopping centers concentrated in just 2 square miles.
Despite its urban footprint, Castleton retains plenty of green space, thanks in large part to Sahm Park. This 85-acre green space, established in 1963, remains central to the neighborhood's identity. With a 400,000-gallon aquatic center, trails, disc golf course, and sports courts, it's a vital hub for recreation. Sahm Park anchors the community and is close to Castleton's other defining features — a gigantic shopping mall and a dining scene as diverse as the neighborhood itself.
Shop at Castleton Square
While Minnesota's Mall of America may grab headlines for being America's largest mall, Indiana's Castleton Square is impressive in its own right. Opened in 1972 and now the largest mall in the state, Castleton Square offers 91,000 square feet of retail space and features more than 130 specialty stores. It's easy to spend an entire afternoon here — just make sure you have enough space in your suitcase to bring back all your new merchandise.
Castleton Square is one of Indianapolis' premier shopping destinations, as visitors can browse major anchors like Macy's, Von Maur, and Dick's Sporting Goods, or explore specialty shops including The LEGO Store and Build-A-Bear Workshop. The mall also features a 14-screen AMC Theatre, a bustling food court, and a children's play area. Despite national retail headwinds, Castleton Square remains resilient, thanks in part to a remodel that refreshed its interiors and amenities. This includes a new entrance, more building space, and enticing outdoor features like a waterfall and fire pit.
International cuisine in Castleton
Castleton residents don't need to fly across the globe to the 10 best foodie destinations in Asia to experience global cuisines. From Tokyo to Hyderabad, the neighborhood offers global flavors with remarkable authenticity. Asaka Japanese Restaurant delivers pristine sashimi, hearty curry udon, and rotating specials, all served in an atmosphere that echoes Tokyo's local gems. A few blocks away, Hyderabad House wins praise for its chicken biryani, goat curry, and rich tikka masala — dishes many locals call the best in the city.
The international variety continues at Thai Orchid, where fragrant curries and Thai-style stir-fries pack bold flavor. Los Cabos offers Mexican staples like tacos and carnitas. For quick bites, One World Market houses a modest Japanese lunch counter serving sushi and bento boxes. In Castleton, a world-class meal is never far away, proving that global culinary adventures don't require a passport. If the dining in Castleton has you feeling like a foodie, venture up to Warsaw, a wildly underrated city with gourmet dining. Along with excellent food options, the city is home to three lakes and makes an excellent addition to your Indiana itinerary.