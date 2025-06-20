One Of Indianapolis' Best Neighborhoods Is A Nature Lover's Dream With Canal Views And Lush Gardens

There are very few places where you can live within easy reach of a bustling metropolis and still fall asleep to nothing but the sound of crickets at night. That's precisely what you can find in Delaware Trails, a tree-lined neighborhood in Indianapolis. Delaware Trails used to be a suburb, but was absorbed as part of the city in 1970. This suburban upbringing has created a different kind of city neighborhood. Instead of crowded cement sidewalks, crowded squares, and packed restaurants, the area is lined with trees, parks, pathways, and country clubs that make the big city feel far away — but it's all right there. Delaware Trails is only 30 minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport and just about a 20-minute drive to the Soldiers & Sailors Monument in the heart of downtown Indy.

This combination of a sparse, tree-lined suburban feel and the convenience of the big city is a winner. Several publications have ranked Delaware Trails as one of the best neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and it's not hard to see why. It's full of split-level homes, parks, and green spaces. Walking through town, you'll see front lawns and shady streets. Many homes feature multiple stories and roomy yards that will have you forgetting you're less than half an hour from the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In addition to the natural spaces in your backyard, Delaware Trails butts up against several great parks and trail systems. You can bike, jog, or stroll through wooded trails and wildflower gardens, walk along the majestic White River, and play in nature preserves, all without venturing far from home.