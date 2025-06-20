One Of Indianapolis' Best Neighborhoods Is A Nature Lover's Dream With Canal Views And Lush Gardens
There are very few places where you can live within easy reach of a bustling metropolis and still fall asleep to nothing but the sound of crickets at night. That's precisely what you can find in Delaware Trails, a tree-lined neighborhood in Indianapolis. Delaware Trails used to be a suburb, but was absorbed as part of the city in 1970. This suburban upbringing has created a different kind of city neighborhood. Instead of crowded cement sidewalks, crowded squares, and packed restaurants, the area is lined with trees, parks, pathways, and country clubs that make the big city feel far away — but it's all right there. Delaware Trails is only 30 minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport and just about a 20-minute drive to the Soldiers & Sailors Monument in the heart of downtown Indy.
This combination of a sparse, tree-lined suburban feel and the convenience of the big city is a winner. Several publications have ranked Delaware Trails as one of the best neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and it's not hard to see why. It's full of split-level homes, parks, and green spaces. Walking through town, you'll see front lawns and shady streets. Many homes feature multiple stories and roomy yards that will have you forgetting you're less than half an hour from the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
In addition to the natural spaces in your backyard, Delaware Trails butts up against several great parks and trail systems. You can bike, jog, or stroll through wooded trails and wildflower gardens, walk along the majestic White River, and play in nature preserves, all without venturing far from home.
The great outdoors near Delaware Trails
You won't have to go far to find fresh air in Delaware Trails. The neighborhood's manicured lawns quickly connect you to some of Indianapolis' best green spaces. Your first stop should be Holliday Park, a favorite among many Indy locals and within easy walking distance from downtown Delaware Trails. This impressive system features miles of trails, a playground, and over 400 species of trees, shrubs, and wildflowers. Holliday Park also has an outdoor exhibit of architectural ruins and an indoor nature center that offers hands-on exhibits rain or shine.
Across the White River, you'll find more awesome outdoor spaces. You can quickly connect to the Central Canal Towpath, a 10-mile gravel trail that meanders from north of Delaware Trails all the way into uptown Indianapolis. Follow this towpath and connect to all sorts of other outdoor action, passing weeping willow trees and enjoying great views of the White River along the way. About an hour's walk across the river is the Marrott Woods Nature Preserve, home to 100 acres of life in its wild state. Keep wandering just below the preserve to check out an outdoor exhibit of architecture that defies gravity and sparks curiosity at ArtSpark.
If that isn't enough green space for you, Delaware Trails is also a quick drive away from the 20th-largest city park in America. A small fee grants you access to Eagle Creek Park, home to an Earth Discovery Center, gentle paddling put-ins, and numerous hiking trails. The Eagle Creek Park Foundation has bikes, boats, and shelters for rent throughout the epic park.
Delaware Trails quickly connects to greater Indianapolis
Besides the natural splendor, the main draw of Delaware Trails is the peace and quiet. This neighborhood is light on nightlife and big attractions, but downtown Indianapolis is here to fill in the gaps. You can easily head into town for a concert, game, or fine dining experience and get home at a reasonable hour. Depending on the event, you might even be able to leave your car at home. Indianapolis has a large trail network that can take you around a large chunk of the city without driving.
From Delaware Trails, the aforementioned Central Canal Towpath and Connector Trails take you on a scenic route into town. On your way in, these paths pass by the Newfields Art Museum, home to some of the city's best art exhibits and a botanical garden, before eventually connecting you to the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. This 10-mile-long pedestrian walkway connects some of Indianapolis' best neighborhoods to downtown Indy. The path takes you close to iconic Indianapolis attractions like the Kurt Vonnegut Museum, the Indiana War Memorial, and the Indianapolis Zoo as it cuts a square through downtown Indy.
Outside of downtown, Delaware Trails also places you close to Broad Ripple Village, an artsy, walkable neighborhood to go to for coffee shops and college vibes. For motorsports fans, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is just over a 20-minute drive from the neighborhood. Even if you're not staying in town on a race weekend, seeing the iconic home of the Indy 500 is worth the trip. The speedway is also home to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, which just re-opened after a $60-million renovation and facelift.