The Meaning Behind Yellowstone's Strict 'No Howling' Rule Explained

Is Yellowstone National Park on your list of things to see this summer? It'd be no surprise if so — U.S. national parks are trending on people's travel lists in 2025, and due to vivid geothermal activity, Yellowstone is widely considered one of the most unusual national parks in the world. But America's first national park has so much more than geysers and prismatic springs — it's also abundant with fascinating wildlife. In particular, Yellowstone is renowned as the best place in the world to witness native gray wolves.

Nearly 100 years ago, wolves disappeared entirely from Yellowstone due to overhunting, and their extinction from the parklands upset the park's indigenous species, nearly destroying the natural ecology. Thanks to a massive restoration project in the 1990s, the park regained its wolf population, and there are now around 120 wolves that roam its lands. But in order to maintain balance and allow these creatures to flourish in their natural habitat, it's important that human visitors avoid interfering with their regular activities.

While to us humans, imitating these creatures' nocturnal calls may feel like a fun way to connect with nature, it can produce anxiety for wolves themselves. To a wolf, an unfamiliar howl could sound like a warning or a battle cry, making them feel threatened and put on the defensive. Therefore, visitors are not permitted to imitate a wolf in any way within the park, including mimicking their howling calls to one another. It may not be one of the most common mistakes first-timers make while visiting a national park, but it's surely one many have made. It violates the Code of Federal Regulations Title 36 § 2.2 (Wildlife Protection), which bans "the feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentional disturbing of wildlife" within any U.S. national park.