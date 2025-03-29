Grizzly Bears To Bison: Where To See Baby Wild Animals In Wyoming This Spring
If you're looking for a national park to admire wildlife, Wyoming's Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks should both be at the top of your list. But along with the reserves, you can spot wildlife throughout the state, and spring is one of the best times to see them. As the weather warms, baby animals of all kinds are being born or coming out into the world for the first time. This includes some of the most iconic animals of the West: bison, bears, wolves, coyotes, bighorn sheep, elk, moose, and more. It's a veritable wonderland for wildlife enthusiasts. Because Wyoming is a big state, it might feel like you're looking for a needle in a haystack. Luckily, there are some tried and true spots where you have a great chance to spot these wild animals.
As cute and cuddly as these newborn creatures may look, don't approach them. Getting too close to the animals is one of the most upsetting mistakes that tourists make in Yellowstone National Park, and it applies beyond the park boundaries. Avoid touching the animals, as Deputy Chief of Wildlife Doug Brimeyer explains via the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, "With all animals, the first few weeks of life are the most critical in determining their survival and interference from humans can put their lives at risk."
Many mothers in the animal kingdom can and will get aggressive to protect their young. Stay at least 100 yards away from wolves and bears and at least 25 yards from other animals. Keep yourself and wildlife safe by investing in binoculars or a spotting scope, and remember to be patient and appreciate your time in nature, no matter what you see.
Bears, wolves, and coyotes have springtime babies in Wyoming
Wyoming has some of the best national parks to see bears, and grizzly and black bears emerge from hibernation with their young during spring. Black bears may appear as soon as February, though a mother with cubs could come out a little later. Grizzly mamas are likely to come out with cubs in April and into May. To spot grizzly bear cubs, visit Lamar and Hayden valleys in Yellowstone National Park. You should also consider the Tower Junction area, where you'll find the delightfully-named "Bear-muda Triangle," a popular spot for black bears. Pilgrim Creek and Willow Flats near Grand Teton National Park are other good options for bear spotting.
Along with bears, another legendary Wyoming predator is the gray wolf. Gray wolves were reintroduced into Yellowstone in 1995, and there are now around 300 wolves in the state. Pups stay in the dens with their mothers for at least a few weeks until they emerge, typically toward the end of May. Slough Creek and the Lamar Valley in Yellowstone are some of the best places for a chance to see wolves. Coyote pups are also a springtime sight in Wyoming in both of the national parks. Mormon Row in Grand Teton National Park is one standout option for a chance to see coyotes.
Bison, moose, and elk in Wyoming
While there's no guarantee that animals will appear when and where you want them to, you have the highest likelihood of seeing baby bison in Wyoming. These majestic animals have long been a symbol of the American West, and bison have lived in what is now Yellowstone National Park for thousands of years. Each spring, the Yellowstone bison herd welcomes new calves, called "red dogs" because of their coloring. The Hayden and Lamar valleys are great areas to see them in Yellowstone, and in Grand Teton National Park, two popular options for bison spotting are Mormon Row and along the Snake River. Beyond the national parks, you can see a smaller herd at Bear River State Park near Evanston.
Moose are generally more elusive than bison, but there's still a possibility of spotting them. Moose have calves around May and June. Oxbow Bend and Willow Flats in Grand Teton National Park are known for moose sightings, as is Bridger-Teton National Forest, south of Grand Teton National Park.
Between May and June is the height of elk calving season before they head to higher elevations for the summer. The National Elk Refuge near Jackson Hole is, as you might guess from the name, the ideal place to see them. In Yellowstone, they can often be found near the Madison River or in Mammoth.
Let a guide help you find animals in Wyoming
As for the best timing, April, May, and even June can be good times to see baby animals. While we have outlined some of the ideal viewing locations, many of these areas are fairly large, and sometimes, you can be in the right place but not know exactly where to look. It can be a bit overwhelming, especially if it's your first time in Wyoming. One clue is that if you see cars pulled over on the side of the road and people with binoculars, they're probably onto something. Just remember to be quiet and calm so as not to scare away any wildlife. If you want a little more help, there are a number of different outfitters and resorts that can get you to some prime wildlife viewing.
For a luxurious experience, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole runs wildlife safaris into the mountains. You'll be accompanied by a naturalist in a high-end SUV, and it includes ultra-high-definition spotting scopes to use to spy on the animals from far away. Another option is Yellowstone Wild Tours, a well-reviewed operator with an eight-hour bear and wolf watching tour from May to October. The tour provider also offers a specialized wildlife photography tour or a wildlife spotting and day hiking excursion.
The more time that you can dedicate to looking for wildlife, the more likely you are to see all types of animals. That's why Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel and Cabins offers a Spring Wolf and Bear Discovery package. It's a four-night experience with wildlife spotting trips included in the price of your lodging.