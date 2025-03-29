Grizzly Bears To Bison: Where To See Baby Wild Animals In Wyoming This Spring

If you're looking for a national park to admire wildlife, Wyoming's Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks should both be at the top of your list. But along with the reserves, you can spot wildlife throughout the state, and spring is one of the best times to see them. As the weather warms, baby animals of all kinds are being born or coming out into the world for the first time. This includes some of the most iconic animals of the West: bison, bears, wolves, coyotes, bighorn sheep, elk, moose, and more. It's a veritable wonderland for wildlife enthusiasts. Because Wyoming is a big state, it might feel like you're looking for a needle in a haystack. Luckily, there are some tried and true spots where you have a great chance to spot these wild animals.

As cute and cuddly as these newborn creatures may look, don't approach them. Getting too close to the animals is one of the most upsetting mistakes that tourists make in Yellowstone National Park, and it applies beyond the park boundaries. Avoid touching the animals, as Deputy Chief of Wildlife Doug Brimeyer explains via the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, "With all animals, the first few weeks of life are the most critical in determining their survival and interference from humans can put their lives at risk."

Many mothers in the animal kingdom can and will get aggressive to protect their young. Stay at least 100 yards away from wolves and bears and at least 25 yards from other animals. Keep yourself and wildlife safe by investing in binoculars or a spotting scope, and remember to be patient and appreciate your time in nature, no matter what you see.