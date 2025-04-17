The Most Unusual National Parks In The World, According To Travelers

Unlike other nature-filled destinations that are just about the scenery, Kakadu National Park in Australia's Northern Territory gives visitors the opportunity to uncover details about over 65,000 years of Aboriginal culture and history. To learn about traditional lifestyles, mythology, and even a few local words, consider booking a spot on the Guluyambi Cultural Cruise led by the local Indigenous groups that co-run the park with Parks Australia. As part of the experience, you'll have the opportunity to spot some of the country's most exciting wildlife, like Kakadu's legendary crocodiles.

Beyond the cruise, you'll want at least three days to discover the many hikes, waterfalls, and other sights at the massive 7,722-square-mile Kakadu National Park. Consider making some space in your itinerary to visit Aboriginal rock art like Ubirr Rock, where you can see depictions of life from an estimated 1,500 years ago. Additionally, at Burrungkuy, also known as Nourlangie Rock, you'll find art that's a baffling 20,000 years old. For more unreal views during the wet season (November to April), don't skip Jim Jim Falls, the tallest waterfall in the Northern Territory.