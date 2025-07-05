This Peaceful Florida River Town Is A Hidden Haven For Outdoor Lovers, Fresh Seafood Fans, And Sunset Seekers

Satsuma sits at the confluence of the St. John's River and its local tributaries, Murphy Creek and Dunns Creek. Murphy Creek is the centerpiece of the Murphy Creek Conservation Area, a 4,755-acre hardwood swamp accessible only by boat, while Dunns Creek runs through the heart of Dunns Creek State Park, a 6,200-acre expanse of streams, wetlands, and sandhills.

You can get to Dunns Creek State Park by driving into the main entrance at 320 Sisco Road, a short 10-minute drive from Satsuma rounding the north end of Lake Broward. You pay entry fees using an honor box on site; at the time of writing, hikers and cyclists without cars pay $2, single-occupant vehicles pay $4, and cars with two to eight people owe $5. You'll arrive at a small parking lot on the banks of Dunns Creek, complete with restrooms, a boat launch, picnic tables, and an ADA-compliant fishing pier. Birdwatching tourists can enjoy an array of Florida-native and migratory birds, and Dunns Creek is also home to threatened or endangered species like the gopher tortoise and fox squirrel, so keep your distance and snap your photos from afar.

Here, you'll have a few hiking trails to choose from. The Blue Trail runs 6.1 miles with a possible shortcut, while the Green Trail splits off from the Blue Trail and weaves 1.4 miles near Dunns Creek itself. The Red Trail takes you on a loop totaling 2.6 miles, and the 1.8-mile Yellow Trail spits you out next to the picnic area next to the creek where you started.