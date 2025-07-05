This Peaceful Florida River Town Is A Hidden Haven For Outdoor Lovers, Fresh Seafood Fans, And Sunset Seekers
You might travel to north Florida looking to swim in crystal-clear rivers, explore lush forests, eat delicious seafood, and watch the sunset with people you love. The small town of Satsuma checks all those boxes. To the unfamiliar, Satsuma might be easy to write off as a blink-and-you-miss-it blip while driving on U.S. Route 17. Situated just a stone's throw from Dunns Creek and the St. John's River, the town of nearly 5,900 is certainly off the beaten path for most Florida tourists. It's a little over an hour drive to the nearest international airport in Daytona Beach, and though train tracks run through the town, you'll have to hop off the Amtrak in Palatka about a 15-minute drive away.
Satsuma is surrounded by freshwater sources on nearly all sides, with wildlife and conservation areas and the stunning Crescent Lake easily accessible from the town center. Even if you consider yourself a city slicker at heart, chances are some time spent in Satsuma could do your body and mind some good.
Satsuma is surrounded by can't-miss nature destinations
Satsuma sits at the confluence of the St. John's River and its local tributaries, Murphy Creek and Dunns Creek. Murphy Creek is the centerpiece of the Murphy Creek Conservation Area, a 4,755-acre hardwood swamp accessible only by boat, while Dunns Creek runs through the heart of Dunns Creek State Park, a 6,200-acre expanse of streams, wetlands, and sandhills.
You can get to Dunns Creek State Park by driving into the main entrance at 320 Sisco Road, a short 10-minute drive from Satsuma rounding the north end of Lake Broward. You pay entry fees using an honor box on site; at the time of writing, hikers and cyclists without cars pay $2, single-occupant vehicles pay $4, and cars with two to eight people owe $5. You'll arrive at a small parking lot on the banks of Dunns Creek, complete with restrooms, a boat launch, picnic tables, and an ADA-compliant fishing pier. Birdwatching tourists can enjoy an array of Florida-native and migratory birds, and Dunns Creek is also home to threatened or endangered species like the gopher tortoise and fox squirrel, so keep your distance and snap your photos from afar.
Here, you'll have a few hiking trails to choose from. The Blue Trail runs 6.1 miles with a possible shortcut, while the Green Trail splits off from the Blue Trail and weaves 1.4 miles near Dunns Creek itself. The Red Trail takes you on a loop totaling 2.6 miles, and the 1.8-mile Yellow Trail spits you out next to the picnic area next to the creek where you started.
Rent a boat and explore Murphy Creek and Crescent Lake
If you're not too tired after your day in Dunns Creek State Park, exit the park via the Sisco Road entrance and drive around Lake Broward to the south to reach Lake Broward Park, a lakeside retreat in Pomona Park where visitors can launch boats, sit on the shore fishing or relaxing, or simply go for a swim. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For dinner, stop into one of the mom-and-pop restaurants in Satsuma for a variety of exceptional Florida seafood and shellfish dishes or standard diner fare like burgers and sandwiches. Mema's Family Restaurant in the heart of Satsuma serves everything from crab cakes and fish sandwiches to oyster po' boys. Gnarly Gar Marina & Bar, located on the picturesque Barrentine Creek offshoot of the St. John's River, is the perfect place to enjoy a cold beer and some fish tacos while watching the sunset. You can also drive 15 minutes north to Palatka and get your seafood fix at Corky Bell's Seafood at Gator Landing or head 10 minutes south to Shrimp R Us & More in Welaka.
The next day, wake up bright and early and prepare to explore Dunns Creek, which flows into the nearly 16,000-acre Crescent Lake. You can rent a pontoon boat in Satsuma from McGhee's Boat Rental and launch straight into Dunns Creek behind the building. From there, head a few hundred feet north and explore Murphy Creek, Polly Creek, and the St. John's River as well as the neighboring Murphy Island, Rat Island, and Polly Island. If you follow Dunns Creek south from McGhee's for a few miles, you'll end up in Crescent Lake. Lather up with sunscreen and bug repellant and bring plenty of water.