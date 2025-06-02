Close To Jacksonville Is Florida's Hidden Conservation Area To Spot Wildlife Near An Otherwise Busy City
Travelers setting off from Jacksonville, Florida, are lucky to have a feast of scenic water destinations within close distance of the city. This city's position on the coastline and along the St. Johns River makes it easy to escape to calmer places like the little-known coastal seafood village of Mayport and the Spanish Pond Trail, a secret trail with breathtaking views along the river. If you head just south of the city — around an hour's drive from Downtown Jacksonville — you'll reach a sprawling conservation area that feels like a world away, where fishing, hiking, camping, and even hunting prosper.
This site is the J.P. Hall Bayard Point Wildlife Management Area, a nearly 10,000-acre park on the St. Johns River. The area hosts a diverse ecosystem made up of floodplain forest, pine flatwoods, and sun-drenched sandhills, plus the river itself, hemming in the area on the east side. Wildlife abounds: Black bears, bald eagles, deer, and tortoises are all likely sightings here. In late spring to mid-summer, keep an eye out for the endangered Bartram's ixia, a purple iris that blooms in no other region of the world. With three primitive campgrounds and over 15 miles of hiking trails, you can settle in for a full weekend or just dip in for a paddle on the river past the cypress trees.
Hunting, hiking, and water activities at the J.P. Hall Bayard Point
The Bayard Point Conservation Area is split into four areas and, notably, hunting is allowed in all but Area 1. Area 1 is where all of the hiking trails are located, including the 7-mile White Blaze Trail loop. The hiking trails here are wide and lush, passing through diverse forests and along the river. About a mile in from the trailhead at the J.P. Hall Nature Preserve parking lot, there's an observation tower, from which you can watch turkey, deer, and potentially even bears from above. Reviewers have noted that some of the hiking trails overlap with equestrian paths, so be aware that you might encounter some horses (and their droppings).
If you're interested in hunting, check the designated season allowed for the type of hunting you're after — most dates are in the fall. However, fishing and frogging are allowed year-round, so long as you have a permit or fishing license. For those who just want to observe, the area is an excellent wildlife viewing spot, particularly for birders. Each of the park's areas has its own eBird hotspot, with warblers, woodpeckers, and herons being frequent guests. Finally, if you want to seek out the elusive, rare Bartram's ixia, this is the place as the flower only grows in northeastern Florida. It blooms mostly in the wake of wildfires, and typically only from dawn until about 10 a.m.
Camping and access to the J.P. Hall Bayard Point
The three campgrounds in the nature preserve are located in areas 1 and 3, with both of the sites in Area 1 being first-come, first-serve. One of them is right on the river, making for a scenic spot to perch your tent. They're primitive camping sites where only tents are allowed. Still, the sites have picnic tables, fire rings, and benches, but no restrooms. While the reservable campsite in Area 3 has a parking area, only those with a hunting permit are allowed to camp there during the hunting season. Campsites in Area 1 are only accessible by foot or bike.
The conservation area is located just south of Green Cove Springs along State Road 16, not far from other scenic spots, like the Ravine Gardens State Park, an under-appreciated garden paradise just 30 minutes south of Bayard Point. The main entrance to the conservation area and parking lot are located off Road 16 at the northern end of the park. Note that some ongoing construction and restoration along the road could make it difficult to spot the parking area. Those flying in can reach the entrance from the Jacksonville International Airport in just under an hour by car.