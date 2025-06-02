Close To Jacksonville Is Florida's Hidden Conservation Area To Spot Wildlife Near An Otherwise Busy City

The Bayard Point Conservation Area is split into four areas and, notably, hunting is allowed in all but Area 1. Area 1 is where all of the hiking trails are located, including the 7-mile White Blaze Trail loop. The hiking trails here are wide and lush, passing through diverse forests and along the river. About a mile in from the trailhead at the J.P. Hall Nature Preserve parking lot, there's an observation tower, from which you can watch turkey, deer, and potentially even bears from above. Reviewers have noted that some of the hiking trails overlap with equestrian paths, so be aware that you might encounter some horses (and their droppings).

If you're interested in hunting, check the designated season allowed for the type of hunting you're after — most dates are in the fall. However, fishing and frogging are allowed year-round, so long as you have a permit or fishing license. For those who just want to observe, the area is an excellent wildlife viewing spot, particularly for birders. Each of the park's areas has its own eBird hotspot, with warblers, woodpeckers, and herons being frequent guests. Finally, if you want to seek out the elusive, rare Bartram's ixia, this is the place as the flower only grows in northeastern Florida. It blooms mostly in the wake of wildfires, and typically only from dawn until about 10 a.m.