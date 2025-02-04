A Serene Beach Town On Florida's Forgotten Coast Is A Nature-Filled Escape With Exceptional Seafood

While there are many fascinating things to do in Florida's Panhandle, skip the crowded shores of Destin and Panama City and explore the quiet natural beauty found in Indian Pass. From nearby Cape San Blas, an underrated spot for your next beach getaway, to the end of Indian Pass Road, there are miles of beaches lapped by the aquamarine waters of the Gulf of Mexico. You can drive onto Indian Pass' beaches with a permit and fish in the surf. At the inland Indian Lagoon, where the saltwater of the Gulf of Mexico meets the freshwater of the Apalachicola Bay, there is a diverse range of fish depending on the season, including Spanish and King mackerel, redfish, flounder, and speckled trout, as well as shellfish such as oysters and scallops.

To get even further afield, you can take a boat from the end of Indian Pass Road, near the Indian Pass Campground, over to the pristine St. Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge. You can join a daily island boat trip or a day fishing charter, or simply kayak or boat over yourself, to explore the wildlife refuge with an expert guide. The expansive barrier island, only accessible by boat, is open during daylight hours free of charge and is a true wilderness lush with palms, sandy trails, untouched beaches, and freshwater lakes. Here, visitors can fish on lakes and ponds for species such as largemouth bass and bluegill, hike and bike on miles of trails, and kayak and boat around the island. The island is a habitat for wildlife, including the unique sambar deer, bald eagles, and alligators.