A Serene Beach Town On Florida's Forgotten Coast Is A Nature-Filled Escape With Exceptional Seafood
Cocooned away from bustling Panama City Beach lies Florida's Forgotten Coast, a breathtaking tropical getaway teeming with wildlife. Considered 'forgotten' because of its blissful lack of development, this section of the Panhandle still feels like the Florida of decades, even centuries, ago with unspoiled wilderness, quaint seafood shacks, and charming beach cottages. About 12 miles south of Port St. Joe, which has a lively walkable downtown and sugar sand beaches, lies the peninsular community of Indian Pass, anchored on one side by the Indian Lagoon and the other by the Gulf of Mexico. With just one restaurant, the famous Indian Pass Raw Bar, and few accommodations (a number of house and cottage rentals and the Indian Pass Campground), visitors venture to sleepy and scenic Indian Pass to enjoy uncrowded beach days, bountiful fishing in the lagoon and Gulf, fresh seafood, and nature exploration at the nearby St. Vincent island. A quarter mile off the coast of Indian Pass Road, St. Vincent is a 12,300-acre national wildlife refuge, brimming with hiking and biking trails and ample fishing opportunities.
While Indian Pass is secluded from the towns on Florida's Treasure Coast, visitors will be rewarded with uncrowded beaches and an idyllic, slow-paced way of life. The community is located about a 1.5-hour drive from Northwest Florida Beach International Airport. For prime beach weather, the ideal time to visit Indian Pass is between March and June when temperatures hover between 70 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is little rainfall.
Exploring nature around Indian Pass
While there are many fascinating things to do in Florida's Panhandle, skip the crowded shores of Destin and Panama City and explore the quiet natural beauty found in Indian Pass. From nearby Cape San Blas, an underrated spot for your next beach getaway, to the end of Indian Pass Road, there are miles of beaches lapped by the aquamarine waters of the Gulf of Mexico. You can drive onto Indian Pass' beaches with a permit and fish in the surf. At the inland Indian Lagoon, where the saltwater of the Gulf of Mexico meets the freshwater of the Apalachicola Bay, there is a diverse range of fish depending on the season, including Spanish and King mackerel, redfish, flounder, and speckled trout, as well as shellfish such as oysters and scallops.
To get even further afield, you can take a boat from the end of Indian Pass Road, near the Indian Pass Campground, over to the pristine St. Vincent Island National Wildlife Refuge. You can join a daily island boat trip or a day fishing charter, or simply kayak or boat over yourself, to explore the wildlife refuge with an expert guide. The expansive barrier island, only accessible by boat, is open during daylight hours free of charge and is a true wilderness lush with palms, sandy trails, untouched beaches, and freshwater lakes. Here, visitors can fish on lakes and ponds for species such as largemouth bass and bluegill, hike and bike on miles of trails, and kayak and boat around the island. The island is a habitat for wildlife, including the unique sambar deer, bald eagles, and alligators.
Where to eat near Indian Pass
The only restaurant in Indian Pass is the roadside Indian Pass Raw Bar, a family-owned institution that serves fresh seafood in a casual canteen setting. Its history dates to the early 20th century when the local McNeill family founded a turpentine business and built a general store for the employees. The store was moved to its current highway location in the 1930s. After the turpentine business declined in the post-war era, the Indian Pass Seafood Company was founded, which sold local oysters from the Indian Lagoon along the East Coast. After a devastating hurricane in 1985, the seafood company's headquarters was transformed into a roadside restaurant, and it has since become a beloved Indian Pass establishment.
On your next visitor to the iconic roadside eatery, start with the raw, steamed, or baked oysters before a crab leg or stuffed shrimp entree and end with classic key lime pie for dessert. Non seafood specialties are also available, such as burgers, BBQ sandwiches, and chicken tenders. "Drinks are on the honor system, food is cooked in an open kitchen right in front of you," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Great seafood with no frills." Indian Pass Road Bar is open Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.