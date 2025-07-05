One Of Florida's Most Underrated State Parks Is An Outdoor Paradise To Hike, Canoe, And Camp

When it comes to Florida's great outdoors, big-name attractions like Everglades and Biscayne National Parks often get all the attention from visitors. There are countless underrated state parks that even native Floridians tend to forget about; Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park in the town of White Springs is one of those destinations.

Situated between Jacksonville and Tallahassee, the park is best accessed by car, whether it's your own or you rent one from the airport. If you're visiting from out of state, it'll be an hour-and-15-minute drive from Jacksonville International Airport or just under two hours from Tallahassee International Airport. Service to the nearest passenger rail stations — the Amtrak stops in Lake City to the south and Madison to the west — was suspended in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina. At the time of writing, entry is $5 for cars with two or more passengers, $4 for single-occupancy vehicles, and $2 for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park is named after the composer of "Old Folks at Home," the beloved 19th-century folk song that was designated as the Florida state song in 1935. It's situated on the banks of Suwannee River, the famous body of water referenced in the song's lyrics. The park is more than just 800 acres of protected wilderness and winding trails for hikers and bikers. The Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center, a museum dedicated to the composer, is on site, offering an in-depth history lesson before you head into the park or after your day spent in nature. You can also hear his music at the Stephen Foster Memorial Carillon, a 200-foot-tall bell tower complete with a museum inside and 97-chime system that rings out quarter-hour.