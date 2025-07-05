America's Tallest Railroad Bridge Is A Breathtaking Walkable Gem Hiding Within Olympic National Park
Hidden within Olympic National Park — a famous destination with the Pacific Northwest's most amazing beaches — is a historic landmark that soars above the forest canopy: welcome to Washington's High Steel Bridge. A lush forest gives way to steel beams that reflect the structure's rich history, going all the way back to the late 1920s. This towering relic of the logging era is an exhilarating yet little-known spot in the southeastern boundary of Olympic National Park. The walkable gem promises a unique vantage point that you won't get anywhere else.
At 365 feet tall, High Steel Bridge is the tallest railroad bridge ever built in the U.S. Visitors can drive, walk, or pause in the middle to take in the surrounding temperate rainforest, perhaps even daring to gape at the plunge towards the South Fork Skokomish River right below. For adventurers seeking a mix of adrenaline and awe without the crowds, High Steel Bridge is a must-visit in this hidden pocket of Washington.
Washington's High Steel Bridge is a historical marvel
Though it's mostly appreciated by tourists today, High Steel Bridge was built for a very specific purpose back in 1929. High Steel Bridge was a cutting-edge innovation used to carry trains across South Fork Skokomish's deep canyon, its strength and elegance standing the test of time for nearly a century. Its distinctive steel design was rare during a time period when bridges where often built from timber rather than steel.
By the 1950s, the tracks were removed and the bridge was converted for vehicle use and has remained this way since. For visitors, standing in the middle of High Steel Bridge is a one-of-a-kind way to appreciate the landscapes of Olympic National Park, such as the Hoh Rain Forest with lush views beyond belief. From this spot, the forested walls of the canyon rise on both sides, the river is visible far beneath, and the Olympic Mountains loom in the distance.
With 3-foot guard rails on each side of the bridge, the walk can be a dizzying experience, especially for those who dare to peer down at the river below. There are no viewing platforms, adding to the rugged feel of this lesser-known destination tucked away in the deep woods.
Planning your visit to High Steel Bridge
The best time to visit High Steel Bridge is between late spring and early fall, when the weather is more predictable and the road conditions are the safest. From Seattle, the drive to the bridge is just under 100 miles and roughly two hours. From Highway 101, take the exit towards Shelton, turn west onto Skokomish Valley Road, and continue for about 7 miles before veering onto Forest Service Road 23 (FSR-2340), which leads directly to the bridge. It's worth noting that a closure is in effect that prohibits access to several areas surrounding the bridge, including all areas underneath the bridge deck. While the bridge itself remains open and accessible, visitors should avoid entering these restricted zones as trespassing could result in fines. The closure will remain in place until November 4, 2026.
Online reviews say that the FSR-2340 is paved most of the way but turns to gravel as you get closer to the bridge. Visitors should also come prepared for a rustic experience, as there are no bathrooms or facilities located here. Since it's open to both pedestrians and vehicles, it's best to safely park on the shoulder before stepping onto the bridge.
If you're interested in extending your adventure, nearby trails such as Staircase Rapids, Lake Cushman, and Mount Ellinor offer great hiking and even camping. Olympic National Park is considered one of the best national parks for camping in America, so be sure to take advantage. It's a good idea to plan a short itinerary that includes Washington's other iconic landmarks, incorporating the High Steel Bridge as a scenic stop along the way.