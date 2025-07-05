America's Tallest Railroad Bridge Is A Breathtaking Walkable Gem Hiding Within Olympic National Park

The best time to visit High Steel Bridge is between late spring and early fall, when the weather is more predictable and the road conditions are the safest. From Seattle, the drive to the bridge is just under 100 miles and roughly two hours. From Highway 101, take the exit towards Shelton, turn west onto Skokomish Valley Road, and continue for about 7 miles before veering onto Forest Service Road 23 (FSR-2340), which leads directly to the bridge. It's worth noting that a closure is in effect that prohibits access to several areas surrounding the bridge, including all areas underneath the bridge deck. While the bridge itself remains open and accessible, visitors should avoid entering these restricted zones as trespassing could result in fines. The closure will remain in place until November 4, 2026.

Online reviews say that the FSR-2340 is paved most of the way but turns to gravel as you get closer to the bridge. Visitors should also come prepared for a rustic experience, as there are no bathrooms or facilities located here. Since it's open to both pedestrians and vehicles, it's best to safely park on the shoulder before stepping onto the bridge.

If you're interested in extending your adventure, nearby trails such as Staircase Rapids, Lake Cushman, and Mount Ellinor offer great hiking and even camping. Olympic National Park is considered one of the best national parks for camping in America, so be sure to take advantage. It's a good idea to plan a short itinerary that includes Washington's other iconic landmarks, incorporating the High Steel Bridge as a scenic stop along the way.