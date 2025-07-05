Australia's Small Country Town Is A Foodie-Friendly Escape With Farm-Fresh Charm And Vineyard Views
The southeastern Australian state of Victoria offers plenty of opportunities for travel, adventure, and foodie tourism. From the bustling state capital of Melbourne, which was crowned the World's Top Food Destination For 2025, to the scenic Great Ocean Road, regarded as one of Australia's top coastal getaways, Victoria's treasures never cease to amaze. With all its urban vibrancy, diverse landscapes, and coastal beauty, the sprawling state still boasts many hidden gems just waiting to be discovered. One such gem is the small country town of Dookie, where farm-fresh food, fertile vineyards, and authentic local charm take center stage.
Set amongst the rolling hills of the Goulburn Valley, this humble village retains a distinct connection with the land. Rural life thrives, with the seasons dictating the colors and flavors of the landscape. Picture a warm yellow blanket of canola and wheat in spring, contrasting the vibrant volcanic sands of fall. Just a two-hour drive from Melbourne, Dookie feels a world away from the urban buzz of city life, offering a peaceful retreat where you can slow down and reconnect with the simple things in life.
Immerse yourself in nature by walking the gentle Dookie Rail Trail, or challenge yourself to the steep yet scenic Mount Major hike. Afterwards, refuel by indulging in the farm-fresh flavors that this agricultural community prides itself on. The Dookie Farmer's Market showcases the vast variety of fruits, vegetables, and artisanal products sourced from nearby farms. Meanwhile, family-owned farm-to-table restaurants make the most of seasonal ingredients to bring the flavors of the region to life, all perfectly washed down with a glass or two of local wine.
Slow down and embrace the charm of rural life in Dookie
While some Australian destinations, such as the thrilling hikes of the Blue Mountains, are all about adrenaline and adventure, Dookie encourages visitors to wind down and embrace a slower pace of life. Moving with the seasons, this haven of rural life is a place where nothing feels forced. Dookie is the kind of place where you can sit back with your glass of local shiraz chardonnay in hand and take a long, deep exhale as you watch delicate rays of afternoon sunlight beam down on the vast green vineyards and surrounding hills.
Get a taste for local life on Mary Street, the town's central avenue with local shops, gardens, and quirky art installations. See a flourishing sugar gum, a hopeful symbol of nature's regeneration, along main street; and see Dookie Nomadic Silos, a collection of moveable silos painted by local and international artists. Call into Dookie Emporium, Cafe, and Antiques to browse the eccentric inventory of furniture, vintage clothing, and retro antiques before grabbing a coffee and a homemade jelly cake while enjoying views of the beautiful CWA Gardens.
Life in Dookie revolves around agriculture, with local markets bringing the rural community together and showcasing the best of what the town has to offer. The Dookie Agriculture Show in October has been an annual highlight for over 130 years, with games, market stalls, and livestock, but several smaller local markets take place throughout the year. If you're partial to a glass of red, schedule in a visit to Tallis Wine, a family-run vineyard set amongst the rolling hills of the Goulburn Valley, where you can learn about Dookie's history of wine-making and sample a glass or two for yourself.
How and when to visit Dookie
Just a two-hour drive from Melbourne in a valley between Mount Major and Katandra Hill, Dookie's peaceful rural charm reveals another side of Victoria that many people often miss. If you're not behind the wheel, you can reach the town via the V-Line Train from Melbourne Southern Cross Station to Shepparton, then grab a cab from there, which will get you to Dookie in around 25 minutes.
Spring is full of life in Dookie, with the annual Agriculture Show welcoming a buzz of local life and the golden canola fields coloring the landscape in a sea of yellow. March and April also offer the perfect conditions for taking to the trails, such as Mount Major, with sunny conditions and mild temperatures below 80 degrees Fahrenheit. September through November welcomes harvest season, which is the best time to visit local wineries for the freshest flavors and verdant green colors.
Looking for somewhere cosy to rest your head? It'll be hard to beat a local farm stay like Wanamara Farm. This working cattle farm has been operating for over 25 years and provides the ultimate hideaway where guests can retreat to their own private cabin and get an authentic glimpse into Australian country life. You'll even be treated to a hearty breakfast, made from the farm's very own produce, including bacon and fresh eggs.