Australia's Small Country Town Is A Foodie-Friendly Escape With Farm-Fresh Charm And Vineyard Views

The southeastern Australian state of Victoria offers plenty of opportunities for travel, adventure, and foodie tourism. From the bustling state capital of Melbourne, which was crowned the World's Top Food Destination For 2025, to the scenic Great Ocean Road, regarded as one of Australia's top coastal getaways, Victoria's treasures never cease to amaze. With all its urban vibrancy, diverse landscapes, and coastal beauty, the sprawling state still boasts many hidden gems just waiting to be discovered. One such gem is the small country town of Dookie, where farm-fresh food, fertile vineyards, and authentic local charm take center stage.

Set amongst the rolling hills of the Goulburn Valley, this humble village retains a distinct connection with the land. Rural life thrives, with the seasons dictating the colors and flavors of the landscape. Picture a warm yellow blanket of canola and wheat in spring, contrasting the vibrant volcanic sands of fall. Just a two-hour drive from Melbourne, Dookie feels a world away from the urban buzz of city life, offering a peaceful retreat where you can slow down and reconnect with the simple things in life.

Immerse yourself in nature by walking the gentle Dookie Rail Trail, or challenge yourself to the steep yet scenic Mount Major hike. Afterwards, refuel by indulging in the farm-fresh flavors that this agricultural community prides itself on. The Dookie Farmer's Market showcases the vast variety of fruits, vegetables, and artisanal products sourced from nearby farms. Meanwhile, family-owned farm-to-table restaurants make the most of seasonal ingredients to bring the flavors of the region to life, all perfectly washed down with a glass or two of local wine.