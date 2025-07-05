The World's Coldest Country Boasts Ethereal Northern Lights Views, Polar Bear Tours, And Dog Sledding
Cold and far away destinations possess an exclusive, unbeatable charm. It almost seems like the farther a country is, the more enticing it is. This appears to be the case with the Arctic. Contrary to what some may believe, the Arctic is not a continent like Antarctica, but actually, it's the Arctic ocean covered in drift ice and surrounded by land. Located in the extreme northern part of our Earth, the Arctic includes land from eight countries: Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Russia, Greenland, the U.S., and Canada — each with their own distinctive beauty.
The Canadian Arctic is the largest land area in the Arctic Circle, with its 94 main islands and more than 36,000 smaller ones. The largest island in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago is Baffin, famous for its arctic landscapes, polar bear tours, and the indigenous Inuit people; and it's also considered one of the best places to gaze at the ethereal Northern Lights.
Traveling to the Arctic demands some preparation. The best way to reach the Canadian Archipelago is to fly into major cities in Canada like Ottawa or Edmonton and catch a connecting flight to a more remote area such as Baffin Island, where you can board your ship to start your adventure. If you're a first-time visitor, ensure that you pack the appropriate gear: thermal and regular clothes, gloves, a scarf, a winter hat, sunscreen, wool socks, boots, and waterproof pants and jackets. Summer is the best time to visit the region, thanks to its more favorable weather conditions.
Northern Lights and polar bear tours in the Canadian Arctic
Seeing the aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, tops to-do lists for many. Small, charged particles from the sun clash with gases in the sky, giving life to a mesmerizing performance of colors that paint the firmament. Local tours offer several packages: opt for a two-night hotel stay or sleep in a traditional triangular-shaped tent called a tipi. But whatever you decide, you're likely to bring home an everlasting memory — or even a "yes" from a marriage proposal. And if you head to Iqaluit in Nunavut, you'll be gifted with one of the most bewitching aurora borealis displays, thanks to the lack of light pollution and a remote location. Visit Inuvik in the Northwest Territories, located above the Arctic Circle, where this natural phenomenon is most active. The location is home to an enchanting dance of purple, green, and yellow lights in the sky for almost 240 days a year, giving you a chance to have your night brightened by the aurora.
A polar bear tour is as thrilling an experience as a wildlife adventure in some of Africa's best spots to see the local fauna. Enjoy walking tours organized by experienced guides and catch a sight of other animals, like wolves, Arctic foxes, and moose. Walking around majestic polar bears can sound intimidating, so don't miss your chance to spot ice bears and book a tour by vehicle while simply enjoying the experience from The Polar Rover. One of the best places to see them is Hudson Bay, located near Churchill town. About 17,000 polar bears live in Canada, more than half of those that live worldwide, so your chances to tell your friends you saw one of them are pretty high.
Dog sledding and the local Inuit cuisine
Dog sledding may bring up memories of the heroic story of Balto, the loyal dog who led his team to dispatch life-saving treatments to rescue a town in Alaska from the deadly disease, diphtheria. But whether you're a cat or dog person, we can all agree that dogs are a man's best friend since they have played a key role within the Arctic's local community — acting as a conveyance, co-hunters, and protectors. Your once-in-a-lifetime-experience awaits you in the Manitoba and Nunavut region. Be ready to be swept away by a well-coordinated team of dogs that will slide you through the cold Canadian wilderness. A typical dog sled ride is conducted by a musher (sled driver), and each dog, like in a football team, has a specific role. Not only will you enjoy a thrilling activity on snow-blanketed terrain, but you also get to better understand the Inuit culture and how these Arctic people have lived alongside their furry companions for centuries. Be sure to book with ethical companies that provide well for the dogs and encourage sustainable tourism.
The Arctic offers magical destinations to experience Polar nights, but you can also please your palate with local cuisine. The Arctic nutrition has to be rich in macronutrients and vitamins to sustain a life through rigid climate conditions, where hunting is a way to survive and a means for connecting with the homeland. While outside the atmosphere is freezing, the ambience inside the homes of the local families is welcoming and warm. On their tables are seal, duck eggs, arctic char (a trout with salmon-like flavor), polar bears, and caribou (Arctic deer).