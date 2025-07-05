The World's Coldest Country Boasts Ethereal Northern Lights Views, Polar Bear Tours, And Dog Sledding

Cold and far away destinations possess an exclusive, unbeatable charm. It almost seems like the farther a country is, the more enticing it is. This appears to be the case with the Arctic. Contrary to what some may believe, the Arctic is not a continent like Antarctica, but actually, it's the Arctic ocean covered in drift ice and surrounded by land. Located in the extreme northern part of our Earth, the Arctic includes land from eight countries: Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Russia, Greenland, the U.S., and Canada — each with their own distinctive beauty.

The Canadian Arctic is the largest land area in the Arctic Circle, with its 94 main islands and more than 36,000 smaller ones. The largest island in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago is Baffin, famous for its arctic landscapes, polar bear tours, and the indigenous Inuit people; and it's also considered one of the best places to gaze at the ethereal Northern Lights.

Traveling to the Arctic demands some preparation. The best way to reach the Canadian Archipelago is to fly into major cities in Canada like Ottawa or Edmonton and catch a connecting flight to a more remote area such as Baffin Island, where you can board your ship to start your adventure. If you're a first-time visitor, ensure that you pack the appropriate gear: thermal and regular clothes, gloves, a scarf, a winter hat, sunscreen, wool socks, boots, and waterproof pants and jackets. Summer is the best time to visit the region, thanks to its more favorable weather conditions.