The Most Magical Arctic Destinations To Experience Polar Night
Darkness is a key part of winter's beauty. In most places around the world, the frosty season means earlier sunsets and longer nights, meaning that those who thrive in wintertime know how to make the most of those moonlight hours: crackling fireplaces, cups of hot cocoa, and crafts galore. However, there are some locales on the globe that take winter even more seriously.
That's right, we're talking about those iceberg-dotted destinations that experience days-long darkness in the winter months. This is called Polar Night, an enchanting time of year when inhabited towns and cities located close to the North and South Poles experience a period of time when the sun doesn't rise above the horizon for more than 24-hours. For some locations, this can last four days and for others, it can last four months.
With frigid weather and constant darkness, these destinations are not for the weak of heart. However, if you feel the call to embrace the extremes of winter, then a Polar Night expedition might just be the stuff of your dreams. For those who are brave enough to explore the darkness, you can expect to find snow-blanketed mountainscapes illuminated by shimmering Northern Lights, cozy villages that look straight out of a snow globe, and wildlife that thrives in the icy glow (think beautiful snowy owls and red foxes). So pack your snowshoes and headlamps, because we're diving into the most magical Arctic destinations to experience the Polar Night.
Svalbard, Norway
Witness the iconic Northern Lights on this icy archipelago nestled halfway between mainland Norway and Santa's homeland. Just a stone's throw away from the North Pole, time stands still in this remote snowglobe village. It has one of the longer Polar Nights as well, with total darkness lasting on the island from November 14 to January 29. However, this Svalbard version of darkness has been dubbed a "Civil Polar Night," meaning that residents are sometimes treated to small glimpses of purple twilight during the long moonlit period.
One of the largest expanses of untouched wilderness in the world, this frosted island is a must-visit location for any nature lover or rugged adventurer. From dog-sledding to snowmobile cruises to ice cave adventures, life doesn't stop in Svalbard just because the sun has retired. Winter lovers will have plenty of options when it comes to nature-based experiences.
For those who are curious about Polar Night life but don't see themselves venturing too deep into the wilderness, the island's capital of Longyearbyen is rife with cozy cultural offerings. Between Svalbard Church — the world's northernmost church — The North Pole Expedition Museum, Svalbard Museum, and Nordover Arts Center — not to mention the fur-filled shopping centers and picturesque cafes — you can rest assured that you and your travel partners will leave enlightened to this cold weather culture's fascinating history and way of life.
Tromsø, Norway
Only 217 miles from the Arctic Circle, the snow-dusted city of Tromsø is the largest in Northern Norway. The urban amenities of Tromsø mean that the city never sleeps, even during Polar Night season which lasts from November 21 to January 21. While there are reports of a quiet blue hour between 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m, some days, the rest of this winter season remains black.
The dark doesn't stop the artsy programming of the annual Tromsø International Film Festival, or the Northern Lights Music Festival, both of which take place in January. Visitors can expand their horizons by taking in the best of Nordic cinema or enjoy a night of classical music under the beautiful flashes of aurora, all while encased in the North Pole world of endless night skies and stars. For the foodies out there, Tromsø is also a treasure trove of unique eateries. Seafood is this region's specialty.
Visit spots like Arctandria and Bardus Bar to try Skrei (aka ocean cod) — a winter specialty that is a product of the annual Lofetfisket fishing season, which has seen fishermen flock to the region for centuries. No trip to Tromsø is complete without visiting the Arctic Cathedral, either. The architectural gem was crafted in the 1960s and its awe-inspiring series of white triangle walls cut a daring figure against the city skyline. Its Arctic-inspired aesthetic as well as the iconic "Return of Christ" glass mosaic window is a must-see on any Tromsø travel itinerary.
Utqiaġvik, Alaska
Winter encapsulates many of the quieter months of the year when the weather is frigid and the airports are ghost towns. But if you're willing to venture off the beaten path, one of the best places to travel in November, December, and January is this adventurous region of Alaska. The northernmost town in the United States–Utqiaġvik, Alaska — experiences Polar Night from mid-November to mid-January.
Remote, cold, and with a storied history, this chilly location is ideal for those travelers who are interested in embracing the elements and ticking the furthest reaches of the globe off their bucket list. For the history nerds, you'll want to head to the Birnirk National Historic Landmark, an archaeological site that houses evidence of human habitation that goes back 1,500 years, making Utqiaġvik one of the oldest-inhabited town sites.
Once called Barrow, this Alaskan village changed its name back to its original Iñupiaq name – Utqiaġvik — in 2016. While visiting, make a point to stop by the Inupiat Heritage Center, where you can learn about this unique culture and even participate in traditional crafts. For those who are more interested in exploring the wilderness, you can take a stroll along the moonlit Arctic Beach or go on a dog mushing adventure. You also might be lucky enough to see local Iñupiaq men embarking on their annual winter whale hunt. Would you be brave enough to try the blubber (aka muktuk) of a whale?
Grise Fiord, Canada
Sleep under the Northern Lights on a cozy holiday in the northernmost village in Nunavut and Canada. Grise Fiord is located on Ellesmere Island just north of the Arctic Circle, where the sea remains an ice skater's frozen dream for 10 months of the year and the sun doesn't rise from October to mid-February. This town's icy reputation is seen in its Inuit name, "Aujuittug," which can be translated to "the place that never thaws."
Another fun fact about this settlement's name is that Norwegian explorer Otto Sverdrup named it "Grise" — the Norwegian word for "pig" — because the herds of walrus on the Arctic coast reminded him of the sounds of oinking pigs. Grunting walruses aren't the only wildlife on the island either. Polar bear watching and photography of the majestic beluga whales that circle the coast are popular pastimes. In the darker winter months, capturing a whale arcing in the air under the moonlight is an extra magical experience.
For the more adventurous few, you can try your hand at dogsledding, participate in a traditional hunt from a snowmobile, or even spend the night in an igloo and experience Arctic life from the inside. For the homey lot, tuck in at the Grise Fiord Lodge — a two-story lodge that has been operating since the 1980s. After a day of adventuring and creature-spotting, put on your thermals, ring for some hot chocolate, and luxuriate in the best of Canadian hospitality.
Rovaniemi, Finland
Experience a magical holiday in Santa's hometown. Located in the Lapland area of Finland, Rovaniemi is a buzzing capital city that has a short but unmissable Polar Night. Usually happening around the winter solstice, Rovaniemi's Polar Night lasts on average for around two days. If you're interested in experiencing a Polar Night but can't bid adieu to the sun for too long, then a Christmastime getaway to this festive Finnish locale is a perfect option.
Known as "Kaamos," the Polar Night period in Rovaniemi is not completely dark. Surprisingly, the sky is actually a celestial mixture of pastel pinks, purples, and blues. Giving the breathtaking Northern Lights a run for their money, these Christmas candy-colored skies make for a picturesque backdrop to any winter photoshoot. To embrace every element of this rare location, start your journey by visiting Santa Claus Village, where adults and children alike can meet the big man himself.
Next, book your slot at the Snow Sauna located inside of the iconic SnowHotel, where steamy waters keep you warm in the middle of a snowy wonderland, or perhaps buy a ticket on a husky or a reindeer-led sleigh ride under a pastel winter moon. When even those colors begin to fade, your chances of being able to see the Northern Lights are high. Welcome them in with Finnish delicacies like a hot cup of glögi — Finnish mulled wine — and laskiaispulla, aka sweet buns.
Luleå, Sweden
This gateway to Swedish Lapland — a frosty province mere miles away from the Arctic Circle — is rife with natural wonders and cultural curiosities. The city of Luleå in northern Sweden experiences Polar Night roughly from early December to early January, making it the perfect getaway destination for those seeking a cozy and adventurous Christmastime trip.
Deck the halls along the vintage streets of Gammelstad, a site so well-preserved that it has been dubbed a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its famed church dates back all the way to the 15th century, while classic red cottages dot the village. Those who visit during the Polar Night season are invited to take lantern guided tours through the open-air museum or even catch a ride on a horse-drawn sleigh.
Art enthusiasts may also want to invest in headlamps, as Luleå is known for its unique "Konst från hoj" an art cycling tour. If you're interested in the Lapland art scene, you can view Arctic-inspired sculptures and murals around the city on this unforgettable snowy journey. And no Polar Night trip to Luleå would be complete without enjoying some Sámi cuisine. Indigenous Scandi meals like reindeer and gahkko bread can even be tried under the stars at Arctic Dining, specializing in movable tent restaurants on the ice.
Lofoten Islands, Norway
Out of all the European destinations that are best to visit in December, none embrace winter quite like the Lofoten Islands in Norway. Beginning December 6 and lasting until January 5, the Polar Night season in the small archipelago is relatively short but no less magical. Located right along the Norwegian Sea and above the Arctic Circle, this collection of fishing villages boasts striking winter views of snowy mountains, deep fjords, and chilly beaches.
Made up of mini-islands, this archipelago has many different locations to choose from. Svolvær is the unofficial capital of the Lofoten Islands, buzzing with culture, meanwhile, the settlement of Henningsvær is famous for its pre-Christmas celebrations known as Førjulseventyret. Wherever you choose to drop anchor, though, you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to winter adventures.
Lofoten's colorful, red-walled rorbuers (aka fishing cabins) make for a culturally-authentic hideout for your Polar Night holiday. Though these traditional huts may be pricey, those no cozier way to spend a dark evening (or morning, for that matter) than snuggling up next to a roaring fireplace with the sound of crashing arctic waves just outside your window. Take a bite of the hygge lifestyle on the Lofoten Islands, which offer everything from fishing trips and Christmas fairs, to Viking museums and rare delicacies. Don't forget to try the famous Lofoten lamb and cloudberry sweets!
Qaanaaq, Greenland
Take in beautiful views of the Northern Lights in this gem of Northern Greenland. Qaanaaq is the second most northerly town in the world, second only behind the town of Longyearbyen in Svalbard, Norway. Established in 1953 as a U.S. air base, Qaanaaq offers a unique mash-up of Danish, American, and Greenlandic cultures.
However, a trip to Qaanaaq in the Polar Night season is more snow expedition than a relaxing vacation. Known as Kaperlak by the locals, this period of no sunrise lasts from October 24 to February 17, making it one of the longer Polar Night seasons in the world. The darkness doesn't stop the ongoings of the village, though. Dog sleds can still be seen rushing by on the ice, while the headlamps of ice fishers can be seen bobbing up and down along the frozen fjords.
You, too, can experience a dog sledding adventure under the starry night sky and marvel as blue glaciers pass you by. Or you can fill up your itinerary with polar bear-spotting, walrus-watching, or go on a hunt for the ever-sneaky narwhal — the creature known as "the unicorn of the sea" that has made the coasts of Qaanaaq its home. The town center is also home to many Inuit artists who work with animal hides, bones, and tusks to craft traditional art pieces. If you're not too shy, you might also join in some Indigenous drum dancing.
Kiruna, Sweden
Sweden's northernmost city, Kiruna, sits just 200 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle, making this ice-crusted village an extreme option for a winter getaway. The weather is harsh, and the winter season does include a Polar Night period when the sun doesn't rise at all from early December to mid-January. However, this out-of-the-box location is perfect for those who are true snow lovers and are looking for a dose of excitement.
Locals chug on as normal, while visitors are welcome to participate in the Arctic lifestyle if only for a few days. The gorgeous ski tracks of Kiruna remain operational throughout the Polar Night period — just add headlamps! You can also tour the wilderness via dogsledding tours, horseback rides, or snowmobile adrenaline rushes. The Indigenous people of the high Arctic — the Sámi — also have a strong presence in Kiruna.
The most widely spoken language of the region is Northern Sámi and the community plays an active part in Kiruna life. Witness the ancient practice of reindeer herding or grab your camera and capture some of the many examples of Sámi artistry that can only be seen in Kiruna, the most popular of which is the Jukkasjärvi Church organ, decorated with reindeer antlers. Those who visit Kiruna can't leave without embarking on a hunt for the Northern Lights, which come alive in the skies every Polar Night season.
Ilulissat, Greenland
This coastal town located in western Greenland not only enjoys a blustery Polar Night period from October 24 to February 17, but it also boasts aurora-lit views of colossal icebergf floating along in the Disko Bay. In fact the name "Ilulissat" can actually be translated to "icebergs" in the Greenlandic language. Cruises are a popular option for tourists who are interested in exploring this Arctic locale, but there are also direct flights from Copenhagen, Denmark.
When you arrive, a must-see is the UNESCO-listed Ilulissat Icefjord. This is an icy waterway fed by the most active glacier in the Northern Hemisphere. Surrounded by some of the clearest blue water you'll ever see, this natural wonder is one you won't be sorry you've ticked off your bucket list. Plus, with the hazy dark skies and the Northern Lights often making an appearance, seeing these icebergs lit up in the Polar Night is sure to be an experience like no other.
For an even deeper dive into life in Ilulissat, make sure to visit the Ilulissat Museum, dedicated to one of the nation's most well-known explorers, Knud Rasumussen. Learning about the history of Greenland and what early life was like in the far reaches of the Arctic Circle will enrich your Polar Night expedition, and might even make you interested in traveling further into the frosty tundra.
Inuvik, Canada
This riverside town in rural Canada is a perfect rugged holiday for snow lovers and Norther Lights seekers alike. Nestled along the rushing Mackenzie River and the Delta, Inuvik offers a North American alternative to those wanting to experience a Polar Night without booking expensive airline tickets to Europe.
With the snow-capped Richardson Mountains on one side and a network of frozen freshwater rivers on the other, this frosty village will be a photographer's dream. The Polar Night season lasts roughly from early December to early January, meaning that these breathtaking views are cast into even brighter beauty, cast alight by bright stars and the glowing moon. In addition to ice fishing, skiing, and fishing expeditions, no trip to the remote Arctic locale would be complete without paying your respects to the igloo-shaped Our Lady of Victory Church. Constructed in 1960, this symbol of Arctic culture is the perfect background for your holiday photoshoots.
If you're looking for a truly special experience, though, you might want to book your vacation in early January. Not only will you get to experience the very final stretches of the Polar Night season, but you will also have the pleasure of attending the Annual Inuvik Sunrise Festival. Every year, as the sun makes its first appearance over the horizon in over 50 days, the community gathers to enjoy local food, dance, music, snow and ice sculptures, and even a large fireworks display to bring the dark season to a close.
Methodology
In researching this article, we explored travel blogs and expert reviews to find the most scenic Arctic spots that transform into magical Polar Night destinations every winter — fit with blankets of pure snow, glittering night skies, and even a stripe of aurora or two! We searched through the farthest reaches of the Arctic Circle, handpicking places that not only offer the thrill of the Polar Night but also immersive cultural and nature experiences where visitors can explore glacial landscapes, unique Indigenous cultures, and intriguing Arctic history. From remote towns where the sun doesn't rise for months to buzzing artistic cities that come alive under the starry sky for just a few days each year, we've curated a list of destinations that promise to keep you so occupied you won't even notice the lack of Vitamin D.