The Most Magical Arctic Destinations To Experience Polar Night

Darkness is a key part of winter's beauty. In most places around the world, the frosty season means earlier sunsets and longer nights, meaning that those who thrive in wintertime know how to make the most of those moonlight hours: crackling fireplaces, cups of hot cocoa, and crafts galore. However, there are some locales on the globe that take winter even more seriously.

That's right, we're talking about those iceberg-dotted destinations that experience days-long darkness in the winter months. This is called Polar Night, an enchanting time of year when inhabited towns and cities located close to the North and South Poles experience a period of time when the sun doesn't rise above the horizon for more than 24-hours. For some locations, this can last four days and for others, it can last four months.

With frigid weather and constant darkness, these destinations are not for the weak of heart. However, if you feel the call to embrace the extremes of winter, then a Polar Night expedition might just be the stuff of your dreams. For those who are brave enough to explore the darkness, you can expect to find snow-blanketed mountainscapes illuminated by shimmering Northern Lights, cozy villages that look straight out of a snow globe, and wildlife that thrives in the icy glow (think beautiful snowy owls and red foxes). So pack your snowshoes and headlamps, because we're diving into the most magical Arctic destinations to experience the Polar Night.